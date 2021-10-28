A black woman diagnosed with cancer after missing a mammogram sounds an alarm

Yolanda Bush, 53, remembers taking care of her sick mother.

“I was there while my mother was receiving her treatment,” Bush said. “In the process of caring for her, I went to school. I said I needed to be educated about this.”

Bush’s mother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

After his mother lost the fight against cancer, Bush moved forward and secured a job at MD Anderson.

She started working in a screening clinic. Now 17 years at the Cancer Center, Bush is working as a data coordinator, entering test results into a computer system and encouraging patients to make appointments.

Still, she wouldn’t have been able to prepare her for the day she became a patient herself.

After missing the screening twice a year due to schedule discrepancies and a pandemic, Bush decided it was time to get back on track.

When Bush finally got the mammogram and the test results came back, the three mothers knew she had stage 2 breast cancer.

“I’m missing two mammograms from a negative mammogram. This is when something happens, the next time a pandemic occurs, and at that rate stage 2 breast cancer develops. That’s why, “says Bush.

She felt complete devastation after doctor Terralin Carter called to confirm that her result was not only positive, but also developed a rare diagnosis of mucinogenic cancer. I remember that.

“It was unusual for them. It was unusual for me. It was devastating and very devastating. I was like” Oh, me? No. ” You know, “Bush said.

Next Friday, Bush met Carter and began treatment.

Risk of delayed diagnosis

One in eight women in the United States develop breast cancer, but delays in diagnosing cancer patients are not uncommon, and they can’t get mammograms on time or are afraid to go. There are many possible reasons. To the doctor.

Delayed diagnosis is especially dangerous for black women, who have the highest mortality rate among races, despite their low incidence.

“When we break down white women compared to black women based on ethnicity, black women have about 9 to 10 percent less survival at all stages when they break down survival,” Carter said. I am. “Therefore, looking at all visitors with localized breast cancer, the survival rate is about 99%, which means that it is probably about 91% for black women.

“The difference is that you are very likely to survive early breast cancer, but when you look at white women in the United States and black women in the United States, there is still a difference. And the survival rate of black women is not very good. . “

Carter added that delays between diagnosis and the start of treatment could lead patients to receive treatment for cancer at a higher stage than if they were initially diagnosed.

“When you wait for an early diagnosis and treatment that affects your outcome,” Carter said. “So I always tell patients that breast cancer is urgent, not urgent. We want to treat it quickly and in a reasonable amount of time.”

Diamonique Valentine from Camden believes that her delay in diagnosis led to a more advanced stage of breast cancer.

In August 2019, Valentine noticed an overnight lump in her breast and booked to see her doctor immediately. Her doctor suspected it was just a cyst, but nevertheless warned her to get mammograms and ultrasound.

But when she called for a promise to be screened, she was told there was a block in her insurance after she missed the payment.

Valentine has begun investigating other places where mammograms can be obtained and their costs, as there is a risk of getting insurance even if you pay the remaining balance. After being unlucky, she was able to contact an acquaintance who worked at the clinic and pay to have a breast exam there.

“She actually knew the free program at MD Anderson and she gave me information, so I went through the paperwork process and checked if I was approved.” Said Valentine. “Three months after I found the lump, I was able to actually get in and get a diagnosis.”

Valentine eventually learned that she had stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer.

“I can imagine it was stage 1 when I found it, but I’m sure it’s a progressive growth because the insurance was delayed and I didn’t know where it was available and I had to know where to apply and get approval. Within three months of getting breast cancer, I moved from stage 1 to stage 3. ”

Prior to her diagnosis, Valentine was completely healthy, lost 30 pounds and completed a weight loss journey with her husband. Inspired by their own results, the couple started their own nutrition and fitness company (Updated nutrition) To help others.

When Valentine learned of her cancer diagnosis, she couldn’t believe it.

“I was the healthiest person around me and I thought this couldn’t happen to me,” Valentine said.

When to get a breast cancer screening

Women under the age of 40 who develop breast cancer make up only 2% of patients, Carter said. American Cancer Society It is recommended that women start getting mammograms every year at the age of 40.

“There are other medical institutions that recommend different screening regimens, but I think the most effective detection is to get a mammogram every year, starting at age 40. This is an average risk patient,” Carter said. Mr. says.

Valentine says she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 27 and is grateful to her doctor for recommending further tests after finding a lump in her breast.

“Most people look at young people and it looks like’Yeah, it’s nothing’, so I’m glad she did. She said,” I still want you to check. “Valentine said.

Doctors encourage all women to be self-aware, Carter said.

“Women need to know what their breasts look like and (and) look in the mirror. If you see any changes in your skin, I would like to talk to your doctor about it.” Carter said.

Carter also adds that women should know how their breasts feel with the pad of their fingers.

“You can feel the whole breast with menstruation. If you have menstruation, it changes your breasts, so about a week or two after the end of your menstrual cycle, your menstruation will be the same,” Carter said. Said.

Carter is advised to visit an obstetrician / gynecologist or family doctor if he notices changes in the breast.

Spread awareness of breast cancer

Bush and Valentine each took advantage of the opportunity to educate other black women about the importance of early detection.

Despite undergoing breast mass removal and three weeks of radiation therapy, Bush continued to work until the skin was left raw due to radiation burns. She is currently receiving oral chemotherapy for 5 years.

Bush acknowledges the credit of her family and her colleagues for gathering around her in the early stages of her diagnosis.

“I must say that my family at work was definitely there for me, suggesting that I’m going on vacation,” Bush said.

“It was a really big blow to my sons. My daughter went to school for nursing, so that was my real live support. Like my boy, I think I was a little scared. Every 3 minutes “Mom, are you okay?” “”

She also warns black women that no one will care if you don’t take care of yourself, emphasizing the importance of early detection.

“There’s nothing more important than taking care of you and being screened, because otherwise no one else is going to do it, and if you want to live longer, you’re definitely screened. Must. Those promises, you must obey. You can’t put anything in front of your health, “Bush said.

She encourages women fighting breast cancer to remain positive and have positive people around them.

Valentine was treated in 2019, but the beginning of the pandemic was the loneliest day.

“No one was with me during the treatment. The hospital was overwhelmed by the patients to finish the chemotherapy and traumatic surgery,” Valentine said. “I couldn’t be with anyone, and no one helped me after the surgery. It was all a pretty scary time to experience such a thing on my own.”

Due to the lack of targeted treatment for her type of breast cancer, Valentine and her doctors perform semi-annual examinations to closely monitor her health.

Valentine continues her fitness and nutrition business with her husband. Surprisingly, she has received more support since her diagnosis.

“I wondered if people would still want to work with me,” Valentine said. “I have more people starting to contact me and more people trusting me. As I have now experienced another storm that may involve different people. Because I felt it, and even if it wasn’t breast cancer, it was the different illnesses and different storms they experienced, [and] They were also experiencing something and felt that I could support them throughout their journey. “

Through New Jersey Cancer Education and Early Detection Screening Program (NJCEED), MD Anderson’s program that helped Valentine get a mammogram, she met with representatives of the American Cancer Society and is currently volunteering with them.

This year, the American Cancer Society contacted Valentine to assist in the announcement of the Eagles 2021 Draft Topic.

This year’s NFL draft was effectively held for COVID-19, but Valentine sent a video introducing the draft topic. For lifelong Eagles fans, it was a lifelong opportunity.

“You grew up in South Jersey, it’s like being born in South Jersey with your family,” Valentine joked.

Earlier this month, Valentine also participated in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, a walk in Cooper River Park to help survivors and remember those who died.

“This was the first year of treatment I had. I saw different survivors and heard stories about people without cancer for 5, 10 or 30 years, and it was a great result,” says Valentine. I did.

“But of course, there was the sad side of seeing those who didn’t survive and seeing those who were there on behalf of their mothers, grandmothers, and those who remembered their pictures.”

From her own journey, Valentine uses her delayed screening as an opportunity to teach other young women that there are resources available and she can help others get immediate treatment. We share information whenever we do.

“I didn’t know I could go to a local hospital and say,’Hey, what’s the program for those who don’t have insurance?'” Valentine said.

“I just ask questions I didn’t know when I was 27. Ask questions as the program is available. When you receive a sign or a card by email, no one thinks until they get into that situation. Because I don’t remember it behind me. ”

Breast Cancer Resources: