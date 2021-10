Does your child snore at night?This is the important reason

Iris Kol interviewed Dr. Ari Derowe on the podcast “Expert Clinic” to understand the impact on children who snore all night.

When adults snore, it’s noisy and annoying, but it’s still normal, and we forgive them for the noise they make.

With the kids, we forgive them and think it’s cute, but it may be a sign of a medical problem.

At the beginning of the interview, Derou revealed that children often snore, but that’s not normal.

Children are not small adults, it should be noted, and the reason children snore is not the same as for adults, he explained.

“For children, snoring is a sign that they are not breathing easily while they are sleeping,” said Delor.

Snoring is especially common between the ages of 2 and 6. “This is because the tissue of the tonsils, the third tonsil, called the adenoid, is large and snoring in children,” he continued.

How is snoring detected in children?

Stand near them and just listen while they sleep deeply. It starts with a slight snoring, which indicates that there is an obstruction.

With more serious obstructions, you will find that your chest is really tense. As the obstruction worsens, children begin to experience sleep apnea, where they stop breathing for a few seconds.

“I don’t want to fall into a situation where parents don’t always recognize it because their kids have a lot of sleep apnea and treat snoring as cute. Sometimes it’s really sweet and not a problem, It may indicate a problem. “

According to Derou, children who sleep with their mouths open, have high nasal discharge, high saliva, or high nasal noise are all signs of obstruction that makes it difficult to breathe at night.



What is the problem if a child snores?

The most important thing to understand about snoring is that the snoring child focuses on breathing at night.

“These kids waste a lot of energy and are really thin,” the doctor said. “They don’t develop cognitively or grow physically. They have ADHD just for their reasons. Sleep is disturbed By this breath. “

He said that children’s sleep is a large part of their lives that are essential to their physical and cognitive development, so the more severe the disability, the greater the impact on these things.

There is also a link between Sleep quality Bedwetting is probably due to the secretion of hormones that are not done properly because the child’s sleep is not restful. Studies also show that academic performance is greatly affected by snoring. In fact, children who continue to snore are almost always the lowest decile in their first year.

“You say’cute and cool’, but in the end, there is a continuous impediment to your child’s abilities,” Derou emphasized.

What do we do about it?

“In children, as mentioned above, the main cause of snoring is the overgrowth of tonsil tissue, or the third tonsil (adenoid or polyp). These are mainly expressed during sleep, for children. Creates a kind of choking ring. “Delo explained.

The decision whether to operate on large tonsils or adenoids depends not on their size, but on the level of their effect on the child’s sleep.

“If the disability is serious, perform surgery,” he said.

“In the end, unlike adults, this surgery heals children,” says Delor. “My parents came back a month later and were shocked. They didn’t understand how difficult it was for their kids.”