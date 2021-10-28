Victorian women who have allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine are still advised to be vaccinated





Seven minutes have passed since 32-year-old Anital took the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. She sat outside the Archie Browning Center and waited for the recommended 15 minutes. “I started to feel a little itchy in my throat, like when I ate a little pineapple,” Tar said. However, she thought nothing about it and dismissed it as a stimulus from the mask and excitement for the first dose. Tar took a simple selfie, waited the remaining eight minutes, and then set out around the corner to perform a simple errand. It wasn’t until I returned to the car after the tar was over that I began to notice something was wrong. “When I got back to the car, I had a big sunburn on my face and it seemed that my throat was starting to swell,” Tar said. “I just autopiloted Archie Browning.” By the time she returned to the center, she couldn’t speak and the nurse determined she had an anaphylactic reaction. The nurse, who was given epinephrine and emergency care, took Tar to Victoria General Hospital for observation. “Severe allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine are extremely rare. One in 100,000 responds,” said Dr. Michael Benusic, a medical officer of health, in a press release. “Our vaccination site is set up to identify and respond to this when it occurs. This is exactly what happened to this patient and to safely deliver the vaccine after it occurs. There is also a great team of immunologists who decide if they can. “ Tar looked at an allergist after her side effects and, through testing, discovered that she was allergic to the mRNA vaccine. “I was vaccinated against influenza, vaccinated against HPV, vaccinated against travel, and never worried about vaccination,” Tar said, adding that he had had serious allergies since childhood. .. .. But even with that knowledge, Tar did not hesitate to take her second shot. “I survived the first, so even if the worst happens again, I [still] “I’m going to get a second vaccination,” she said. “For me, vaccination was much more important than unvaccinated. I’m much more worried about the symptoms and effects of COVID than allergic reactions. doing.” Tar received a second shot at an allergist’s clinic in September. They gave her a diluted form of the vaccine: 5 microdoses given at 15-minute intervals. She says she felt safe and well cared for throughout the process. By sharing his story, Tar hopes that others will be reassured and inspired to be vaccinated. “I did it to protect the people around me. My mother is a cancer survivor and I have a niece and nephew. I want them to be safe,” she said. rice field. “The longer people wait for vaccination, the longer COVID will be with us.”

