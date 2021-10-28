Health
Innate immunity is effective against Covid, but why isn’t it counted as a vaccine obligation?
John Carpay, Post millennial
For the past 19 months, politicians and government medical personnel have shouted a mantra to “trust science.” In March 2020, it was difficult to trust science, as even “experts” admitted that they didn’t know much about the new Sars-CoV-2 virus. Like the Spanish flu of 1918, the prediction that Covid will kill tens of millions of people around the world has proven false. Still, fear remains.
Appropriate scientific debate was left on the roadside as the new mRNA vaccine rushed to development and testing at an unprecedented rate. Prior to Covid, no vaccine was declared “safe” or “effective” until after years of testing. RNA vaccines have not undergone long-term safety testing in people. In the last 50 or 100 years, where it took years (rather than months) to create and test the vaccine, people who received the mRNA vaccine effectively participated in large-scale global experiments. ..
People who have been infected with Covid and have recovered from Covid have acquired innate immunity. This would have been considered sound medical knowledge or “settlement science” prior to Covid. For example, a personal support worker (PSW) who initiates a practice must provide evidence of immunity or vaccination against hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella, etc. This can easily be achieved even after a few years with a simple blood test for the antibody. Infectious disease or vaccination.
Ichor Blood Services, a private research institute based in Calgary, Alberta, has released its findings on innate immunity. Based on 4,300 qualitative antibody tests to date, Ichor’s report shows that 42% of unvaccinated Albertan have some degree of innate immune protection against Covid. As expected, the data show that most fully vaccinated Albertans have high levels of antibodies. Interestingly, the data also show that 1 in 10 vaccinated Albertans do not have antibody immunity, suggesting that the vaccine may be useless for 10 percent of recipients. I have.
Why are Canada’s federal and state governments ignoring the natural immunity that already protects so many people? Why are people who choose not to undergo medical treatment treated as second-class citizens who have been deprived of their human rights and their human rights? charter-Protected freedom? What is the reason for dismissing thousands of Canadian workers? Does this “trust science” or ignore it?
“”[W]Mike Kuzmickas, CEO of Ichor, explains: “Some unvaccinated people have strong antibody levels, and 42% of unvaccinated people have some antibody in the system. These tests were conducted by policy makers from Covid in the population. It can be a powerful tool for gaining a more subtle understanding of your protection. “
Around the world, medical research provides strong evidence that naturally acquired immunity equals or exceeds vaccine immunity. A prominent Israeli study monitored more than 700,000 people and compared vaccination with innate immunity. Neither group suffered significant “breakthrough cases”, but the vaccinated group had a 6 to 13-fold increased risk of reinfection and hospitalization compared to the innate immune group. I did.
This study shows that innate immunity provides longer lasting and stronger protection against infections, symptomatic diseases, and hospitalizations caused by Covid’s delta variants when compared to double-dose vaccine-induced immunity. increase.
Prior to Covid, it was common knowledge that vaccines work by giving the body a natural response to threats, without being exposed to a full-blown virus, as many studies have shown. In other words, vaccines try to stimulate what the body does naturally. The natural immune response not only produces antibodies, as in the case of mRNA vaccines, but also activates various layers of the human defense system, such as T cells. T cells target infected cells and destroy them. T cells help create antibodies in the fight against invading viruses. T cells also more commonly attack the virus, making those scary Covid “mutants” less likely to sneak up. Why did this become a controversial opinion?
In a recent report, Pfizer scientists Nick Carle, Criscroche, and Rafurkandoke advertise the superiority of innate immunity to vaccines. Our bodies have systems in place to fight viruses and protect us from repeated attacks.
Trusting science means accepting this reality. The government cannot justify a breach so much that a lab like Ichor Blood Services produces compelling results that show strong innate immunity. charter Freedom due to vaccination obligations. It’s time to instruct the government to trust science.
