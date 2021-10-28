New COVID-19 modeling projects continue to decline in Alberta

If the state continues the course, daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for a new modeling project in Alberta will continue to decline.

Dean Karlen, a professor of physics at the University of Victoria and a member of the independent COVID-19 modeling group in British Columbia, said this was a rapid dip, about 3-4 percent faster per day than BC. It states.

“Frankly, [I’m] I was really surprised how quickly it turned around, “he said.

Analysis (11th such release from the group) shows that infection was likely the worst up to the peak of the fourth wave, based on the number of hospitalizations that almost disrupted Alberta’s healthcare system. I am.

The turnaround day came in mid-September when the state implemented drastic new public health measures, including vaccination programs.

“The last report three weeks ago just saw that turnaround and is now completely clear,” said Karen.

“As these measures continue to be implemented and people remain vigilant, the decline is expected to continue so that the hospital system can recover from its surge.”

Alberta’s modeling from the BC COVID-19 Modeling Group predicts that COVID-19 will continue to decline. (BC COVID-19 Modeling Group)

The method of tracking infection rates also changed in its last release. Alberta’s case count is no longer a reliable indicator, as it has fewer tests and contact tracings than previous waves, Karen said.

Modeling is currently based on hospitalization, but Karen said it could be more difficult to monitor what’s happening in the coming weeks.

“It can be a difficult time to understand Alberta’s data three or four weeks from now, hoping that hospitalizations will be much less than they are today.”

Alberta Health Services has added contact tracing staff in the last few weeks after its first downsizing this summer.

5th wave variable

Craig Jenne, an infectious disease expert at the University of Calgary and a member of the Snyder Institute for Chronic Diseases, said it’s hard to predict if another COVID-19 surge will be seen in Alberta. ..

He said the BC modeling group was accurate in the past, but it’s still based on time snapshots.

“Typical trends are based on the rates and numbers we see today, but the infectious diseases that can change are different and can change in different ways,” Jenne said. Says.

He said that if Albertan went indoors during the cold winter months, the spread of the virus could increase. New variants can also change the orbit of a pandemic.

Public health measures also play a role. The state has previously stated that the restriction exemption program will be implemented until at least early 2022.

“We are definitely heading in the right direction,” Jenne said.

“The key now is not to get too excited and open things fast, but to keep going in that direction.”

Vaccination coverage continues to rise across the state. Jenne said it would be groundbreaking if the vaccine was approved for use by people under the age of 12, who are a significant part of Alberta’s unvaccinated population.

“Many works are still active. There are many ever-changing variables that can have a dramatic impact on whether or not we see a fifth wave in Alberta.”