An unvaccinated Spore housewife was severely ill with Covid-19 and wore a heart-lung machine to save her life.Singapore News and Top Stories

Singapore-Madam Lee Sockley was strong enough to visit the Swab and Send Home Clinic after a positive Covid-19 antigen rapid test on the morning of September 13, but things went quickly. It got worse.

Within the next 24 hours, she received critical care and was fighting for life.

A 43-year-old housewife who was taken to the emergency room of the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) on September 13 and lost consciousness was on the verge of cardiovascular collapse and would have died. It is not for timely intervention in extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (Ecmo) treatment.

Ecmo is a life-saving machine that takes over the functions of the heart and lungs.

Unvaccinated Madame Lee had postponed vaccination due to a previous episode caused by a food allergy, but had no existing comorbidities. The family was waiting for the arrival of Novavax, a protein-based Covid-19 vaccine.

As a reminder to those who are still vaccinated, she said on Thursday (October 28): Still young people. For those who are still hesitant to vaccinate, yes, there is a risk of side effects, but don’t delay any further. “

Madame Lee described her experience as a traumatic experience for her family, especially her husband, saying, “Vaccination can save your life. Experience what I have experienced and what I have experienced with my family. You don’t have to. “

Her family of six was found to be Covid-19 positive. Thankfully, her children (ages 3 to 13) and her husband had only mild symptoms such as fever and headaches.

Her husband is partially vaccinated and her eldest son is fully vaccinated. The rest are unvaccinated and eligible will get a jab within about 3 months-based on doctor’s advice for recovered Covid-19 patients.

After being admitted to NTFGH, she was transferred to the National University Hospital (NUH) on September 14 and fitted with a venous artery Ecmo, an artificial heart-lung machine used for catastrophic lung or heart failure.

The machine removes carbon dioxide from the blood and removes it from the patient before adding oxygen to it. The machine then sends the blood back to the patient.

Madame Lee was the first Covid-19 patient in Singapore to need Ecmo for cardiac support, and the majority of patients who need Ecmo for lung support, 95%, are senior cardiothoracic consultants. I’m an associate professor at Graeme MacLaren. Vascular surgery at the National University of Singapore Heart Center (NUHCS) was mentioned Thursday (October 28).

She stayed at Ecmo for four days and also took courses in Remdesivir and Dexamethasone. She was discharged on October 6th.



October 28, 2021, Associate Professor Graeme MacLaren of NUH (left) and Madam Lee Sockley. ST photo: GAVIN FOO

Madam Lee’s heart has managed to recover, but some protracted symptoms and scarring remain in her heart tissue.

Her body became ill as a result of her serious illness and she had to relearn some basic functions.

“I had to undergo speech therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and first, I learned how to eat, take a shower, walk, balance, and fold clothes. I relearned how to do it, “she said.

She is now more tired and out of breath and is slowly regaining strength.

“When I was hospitalized, I didn’t know how serious I was,” said Madam Lee, who returns for follow-up at the NUH Cardiomyopathy Clinic in November.

“Doctors and teams have taken good care of me … and don’t let them get seriously ill and burden our doctors and nurses who have worked long hours just to take care of them. To, I really recommend everyone to vaccinate our. “

Ecmo in Singapore



Ecmo is considered the last support for patients. Photo: LIANHE WANBAO

Only two centers in Singapore offer adult Ecmo support: NUHCS and the National Heart Center.

Since the launch of Covid-19, NUHCS has put 6 patients in Ecmo’s support and 5 have been withdrawn.

Ecmo is considered the last support for patients.

Given the resource-intensive Ecmo, Professor McLaren states that an entire team is needed to manage a single patient.

The Ecmo team includes specially trained intensive care unit (ICU) nurses, perfusion technicians, and specially trained intensivists to manage potential daily problems. increase. Patient. “

According to international studies, patients who use extracorporeal membrane oxygenation for lung failure stay for about 3 weeks, but patients who need extracorporeal membrane oxygenation for heart failure are much shorter. The length of stay.