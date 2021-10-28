Health authorities in the Fall River area of ​​New Bedford are encouraging influenza vaccines

New Bedford — Healthcare professionals have advised the public to be vaccinated against the flu this year after seeing cases already occurring early in the season.

Dr. Dani Hackner, Chief Clinic Officer at South Coast Health, said the hospital system has already begun to look at patients with seasonal flu cases.

Last year, COVID-19 was at the forefront and was in the back seat during the flu season.according to Centers for Disease Control and PreventionActivity began to decline in March 2020, probably in connection with COVID-19 community precautions. The 2019-20 season is described as moderately severe. However, the effects of influenza varied by age group, with seasonal severity being higher in some age groups. The overall burden of influenza infection in 2019-2020 is estimated to be 35 million flu-related illnesses, 16 million flu-related medical visits, 380,000 flu-related hospitalizations, and 20,000 flu-related illnesses. I was dead.

On the South Coast, Hackner said the transmission speed was very low. Last year, South Coast Health offered the general public a free flu shot clinic to keep levels out. Immunization rates increased from a low 90 percent range to a medium 90 percent range. They have achieved their national goals and are currently working to bring influenza immunization rates as close to 100% as possible.

But this year, the hospital system only offers flu shots Staff and patients, Influenza vaccination is widely available in pharmacies, grocery stores and family doctor’s clinics.

According to a letter to staff mandating COVID-19 vaccination on July 14, President Keith Hoban compared it to when he had previously required all employees to be vaccinated against the flu (documented). Except for medical and religious reasons). This season.

According to Hackner, vaccinations for mandatory programs increased last year and are expected to be even better this year.

“Influenza and COVID-19 are difficult to distinguish at first, but they use the same resources,” Hackner said. “The first different diagnosis can affect the response of COVID and vice versa. Vaccination against COVID and influenza is really important for both populations.”

Hackner added that by being vaccinated against the flu, the community is benefiting health care workers by protecting them from shortages and continuing to provide care.

Forecast for this year

According to Hackner, South Coast Health plans a regular or severe flu season that can kill up to 60,000 people.

According to CDC data as of October 22, Massachusetts falls into the “minimum” category of activity levels for influenza-like illness during the current influenza season. New Mexico and Washington, DC are the only two regions in the country that fall into the “moderate” category, with the remaining regions having the least levels of expansion.

Other common respiratory viruses, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other coronaviruses, are the most common, as many companies and organizations make masking an option only for people vaccinated with COVID. Hackner said it is likely to spread to people who are susceptible to infection.

“We try to vaccinate, but we protect against various viruses and maintain our ability to react to them,” he said.

For those who are obsessed with getting the flu shot, as well as the COVID-19 vaccine, Hackner recommends that they reconsider.

“Innate immunity is not a good argument. It is waning and needs as much protection as possible to keep society open,” he said. “Healthcare professionals have a special responsibility to care for each other with the community, so they need to be vaccinated against the flu, COVID, and many more to protect themselves, their colleagues, and the community. “

According to Hackner, the hardest to target are young adults and teenagers who “feel healthy” and work against their normal instincts.

“This is not a normal illness,” Hackner said. “This is life-threatening, not a normal coronavirus. It is not worth risking with any of these.”

Although cases of COVID-19 continue to decline over time compared to last year, Hackner said another COVID-related death, long-haul carrier, or child with pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS- C) said he didn’t want to see it.

“We need to be available to all caregivers,” Hackner said.

