COVID-19, a safe flu vaccine to take with

With the flu season approaching and further approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, medical professionals say it is safe to take the flu and the COVID-19 vaccine together.

Medical experts say that as the flu season and winter approach, people can be vaccinated against COVID-19 and flu at the same time.

Mike Brownley, chief pharmacy director at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinic, said it is not only safe but encouraged to receive both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

“Sometimes it’s more convenient to do everything at once. I don’t want people to forget one and get the other,” Brownlee said. “It is very important to get both the flu and the COVID-19 vaccine or booster this year.”

Regarding the side effects of either vaccine, Brownlee said there were no clear signs of increased side effects from receiving both vaccines at the same time. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention OK.

Christine Petersen, UI professor of epidemiology and director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases, said the most common side effects of both vaccines are inflammation and pain at the injection site. Another common side effect is swelling of the lymph nodes in the armpit.

“These are literally cells that work under the direction of the vaccine,” says Petersen. “… an army is being built.”

Petersen said vaccination with both vaccines protects people who cannot receive injections due to allergies, weakened immunity, or other complications.

Whether the vaccine’s effects work together is unknown at this time, but Brownlee said the flu vaccine is known to strengthen the immune system at the time of administration.

He said that vaccination with COVID-19 should be noted only if you are allergic to the components of the vaccine or have side effects to previous doses.

“We always encourage people to talk to their donors, because there may be situations where we can get an individual to take their second dose under supervision,” he said. Said.

Petersen added that people receiving certain types of chemotherapy may also be more susceptible to side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Brownlee said the COVID-19 vaccine has enough data to reassure those who are hesitant about the vaccine.

“We have now given these vaccines to hundreds of millions of people,” he said. “It has proven to be safe. It has proven to be effective … Many of the people you work with every day are all vaccinated, and even if they are vaccinated, they will be vaccinated. You can see that there is no harm. “

According to Brownlee, there is more data on the COVID-19 vaccine than many long-approved vaccines, such as the herpes zoster vaccine.

According to Petersen, 90% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 are not yet vaccinated.

“The way we made [COVID-19] The vaccine was meant to prevent serious illness, “says Petersen.

Although influenza is less common, Johnson County’s community health manager, Sam Jarvis, said that, like the rest of Iowa, Johnson County still has high levels of COVID-19 infection.

He said the number of new COVID-19 cases has been declining slowly in recent weeks, but there are still concerns.

“Certainly, the open question for many of us is whether we see another surge or wave at this time of the year, like last year,” he said.