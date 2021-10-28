Windsor-Essex sees “really good news” with COVID-19 case rates

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports a significant reduction in the local COVID-19 case rate.

Incidences have dropped from 47.7 per 100,000 to just 28 in the last full week ending on Sunday.

“It’s really, really good news,” said Nicole Dupuy, CEO of the Public Health Division.

“We’re on the decline and I’m really happy to see it,” she said in a virtual media briefing Thursday morning.

The health unit reported 17 new cases on Thursday, with 173 cases active.

With less than 200 cases, Dupuis said the pressure on health unit cases and contact management resources was eased to some extent. However, the staff are still quite busy and most of the work involves children and adolescents.

“Especially in a school environment, there is a lot of work involved when exposed,” she said.

There are 15 to 12 active outbreaks on Wednesday in the region.

Nine of the outbreaks occur within the workplace or community settings.

One outbreak in the agricultural sector.

One of the health care and social assistance sectors.

Two in a collective setting.

One at the retail store.

One of fitness and recreation.

One in a religious group

One in the transportation settings

One for correctional facilities.

The outbreak is also affecting 5 to 2 schools on Wednesday.

Tikam Sivista Academy.

Mount Carmel Brycewood Public School.

Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent COVID-19

Sarnia-There was one new COVID-19 death in Lamton, bringing the total to 71. The public health department also reported six new cases. 52 cases are considered to be active overall.

In Chatham-Kent, there are eight new cases, 58 are active.