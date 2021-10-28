Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, October 28th





Calgary ・ latest Alberta reported 645 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. New cases were detected through 11,343 tests with a positive rate of approximately 5.58 percent. This is the lowest positive rate recorded since August. The state records the lowest positive rate since August The nurse will prepare a cotton swab at the Temporary COVID-19 Test Clinic in Montreal on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Paul Chiasson / Canadian Press) What’s New in COVID-19, Alberta: Alberta reported 645 New case Wednesday’s COVID-19.

The total number of cases active in Alberta 8,733.

Since the pandemic began 3,073 Albertin died of COVID 10 new deaths Reported on Wednesday.

Alberta R-value less than 1 .. The R value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted by each diagnosed case.

An R value less than 1 means that the transmission is no longer growing ..For the entire state, the R-value for October 11-17 is 0.85 , Confidence interval of 0.83 to 0.88.

NS Positive rate It was 5.6 percent.

New modeling The project's daily COVID-19 cases and Alberta hospitalizations will continue to decline if the state continues the course. Dean Karlen, a professor of physics at the University of Victoria and a member of the independent COVID-19 modeling group in British Columbia, said this was a rapid dip, about 3-4 percent faster per day than BC. It states.

310,049 Albertin is considered to have Recovered From COVID-19.

There are 810 Albertans hospitalized with COVID-19 and 184 in the intensive care unit.

Declared outbreak in acute care unit Rocky Mountain House Health Center , Alberta Health Services says. Currently, there are 32 confirmed cases, including 17 patients and 15 staff. The hospital has suspended hospitalization and diverted obstetric patients to other facilities such as Red Deer.

Two doctors treating rural patients If people in those communities are not vaccinated at a faster pace, the fifth wave may be inevitable, he says.

Dr. Dina Hinshaw , Chief Health Officer, said Tuesday Alberta No increase in COVID-19 cases was seen After Thanksgiving, health officials continue to monitor the potential for "secondary effects."

When the ICU pressure is slightly relieved, the AHS Reduce available surge beds An AHS spokeswoman announced on Monday that it would relocate staff to care for non-COVID patients who require surgery and completion of the procedure.

AHS said they would keep ICU capacity As staff and doctor availability allow, we will re-adjust the plan as needed if the planned maximum of 380 beds is reached beyond daily demand and the number of COVID cases increases again.

As staff and doctor availability allow, we will re-adjust the plan as needed if the planned maximum of 380 beds is reached beyond daily demand and the number of COVID cases increases again. Throughout the state, 341 general adult ICU beds are open, including 173 additional spaces (more than double the baseline 173 general adult ICU beds). This is 35 less surge ICU space than the 376 peak.

The doctor Resume some surgery After the reservation is reduced by 75%. However, there is no timeline as to when the state can return to normal surgery.

Alberta Government has released an app for scanning and validating QR code Vaccine record. The AB COVID Records Verifier app is available for download on Apple and Android devices.

Albertin can obtain enhanced vaccine records. QR code Online alberta.ca/CovidRecords..

Online Alberta Health Services states that its scientific advisory group has updated and used reviews Ivermectin Treat COVID-19. The AHS said existing studies were problematic and the available evidence did not consider it safe. See | Dr. Dina Hinshaw states that the state needs to remain vigilant. Hinsho says a fifth wave is still possible in Alberta Dr. Dina Hinsho said Tuesday that the state needs to remain vigilant and vaccination efforts can no longer be stopped. 1:38 What’s New in Alberta’s COVID-19 Response: After October 25th, Albertin over 12 years old must be provided Evidence of complete vaccination — Two COVID-19 vaccinations — Access to state-wide restaurants, movies, sporting events, and other businesses operating under the state’s restriction exemption program.

Even those who are not fully vaccinated can choose to provide a privately funded negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours or provide valid evidence of medical exemption.

Kenny's Government Be imposed A voluntary vaccine passport system that went into effect on September 20th to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19.

A voluntary vaccine passport system that went into effect on September 20th to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19. Operators who are eligible for the program but choose not to participate must comply with measures, including capacity limits and physical distances.

A complete list of restrictions and tax exemptions is available On the government website..

September 22, Calgary City council approves ordinance This ensures that the state vaccine passport program is consistently applied to different types of businesses in the city. AHS Extension of deadline To comply with the mandatory vaccination policy for employees, medical and midwifery staff, students, volunteers, and contracted healthcare providers until November 30.

To comply with the mandatory vaccination policy for employees, medical and midwifery staff, students, volunteers, and contracted healthcare providers until November 30. About 92% of all Alberta Health Services staff Yu said at a press conference on October 19 that he had provided evidence that he had been vaccinated twice as needed with the COVID-19 vaccine based on the policy introduced in August.

7% of the staff have not yet submitted a vaccination certificate, Less than 1 percent — Approximately 1,200 staff — requested accommodation for medical or religious reasons.

Yu said 61 employees have resigned Especially for vaccination policy. This includes 31 staff members with clinical roles. 11 of them are registered nurses.. See | AHS CEO states that the majority of AHS workers are fully vaccinated. AHS CEO analyzes staff vaccination rates Dr. Verna Yiu, President and CEO of Alberta Health Services, said 92% of AHS employees are fully vaccinated and do not believe that vaccination policies will have a significant impact on their ability to provide coverage. increase. 2:47 Hinsho announced New measures to continue the care facility All visitors are required to wear masks in all indoor areas of the building, including the resident's room. In addition, all residents must be quarantined after returning from hospitalization for at least 24 hours until the COVID-19 test results are negative.

NS Calgary city Has begun applying for a new grant program for local businesses, owners and organizations affected by the state's restriction exemption program. NS Calgary Business Support Grant We offer $ 2,000 for each physical permanent premise.

Calgary city All employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and submit proof of vaccination by November 1.

All employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and submit proof of vaccination by November 1. This applies to all employees in Calgary, regardless of workplace or location, including those who work remotely or have a telecommuting contract.

State announced New measures To protect children and adolescents from COVID-19 on October 5th. School contact tracing will be phased in, the outbreak will be declared at school, and a rapid test kit will be available for parents to test their young children.

Politicians and staff Alberta Parliament Government house leader Jason Nixon said Tuesday that all COVID-19 vaccinations would be required by the time seating resumes on October 25.

Government house leader Jason Nixon said Tuesday that all COVID-19 vaccinations would be required by the time seating resumes on October 25. Alberta Public sector workers Evidence of COVID-19 vaccination should be presented shortly.

The policy approved by the state's COVID-19 Cabinet Committee affects 25,500 state employees who must submit proof of complete vaccination. By November 30th. Vaccine updates: 67.5% Of the total population of the state 2 times COVID-19 vaccine or 79.4 percent Of eligible Albertin.

Of the total population of the state 73.8 percent Received at least one dose or 86.8 percent Although qualified.

Throughout Canada, 77.5 percent Have been vaccinated at least once in the entire population 73.3% According to the total population CBC vaccine tracker. Among the target ones 88.5% With one dose 83.7% Fully vaccinated.

Have been vaccinated at least once in the entire population According to the total population Among the target ones With one dose Fully vaccinated. Mr Hinshaw said on Tuesday that vaccinations have begun since launching the restriction exemption program, with approximately 505,000 first and second vaccinations in the last six weeks.

In Alberta Increased the number of immunodeficiencies someone Target of third dose Of the COVID-19 vaccine.A complete list of qualified people can be found On the state website..

someone Of the COVID-19 vaccine.A complete list of qualified people can be found On the state website.. In addition, mRNA doses (Pfizer or Moderna) are available to Alberts traveling to jurisdictions that do not accept mixed dose-vaccinated visitors.

Hinsho To tell Pregnant people are at high risk of very serious illness And urge them to get their COVID-19 vaccination. Find out which areas have been hit hardest. This is Latest detailed regional breakdown Number of active cases reported by the state on Wednesday: Edmonton Zone: 2,025.

2,025. Calgary Zone: 2,223.

2,223. North Zone: 1,828

1,828 Central zone: 1,722.

1,722. South Zone: 928.

do not know: 7. The latest Alberta COVID-19 story is as follows: With files from Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/alberta-covid-coronavirus-october-28-1.6228279 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

