Nasal vaccines can end a pandemic, early data are promising

The COVID-19 vaccine is ideal for preventing serious illness and death.

However, they do not always stop the infection and can be mild.

Nasal vaccines can fill that gap.

Loading Something is loaded. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/>

If we can vaccinate your nose, we are likely to be able to end this pandemic now.

However, the COVID-19 shots currently available in the United States do not control everything that happens in the nostrils. If so, they may be able to stop all the viral transmissions that occur when we talk, sing, laugh, breathe, and sneeze.

If successful, a new type of vaccine (needle-free nasal mist) will have to stop people from going back and forth around this virus by providing a special type of coronavirus immunity. I promise to do everything.

“Intranasal vaccines may help to truly control SARS-CoV-2 by ending the pandemic and limiting infections,” Meissa Vaccines CEO Marty Moore told Insider. .. “You shouldn’t settle on the new normal. You can go back to the old normal.”

For now, the idea remains one that requires the much more robust clinical data behind it to become a reality that all of us can sniff out. But that outlook remains very exciting for many immunologists around the world.

Arm shots are not always good at preventing snuffs

One of the major reasons for vaccine breakthrough infections is that the injectable COVID-19 vaccine is designed to have a positive effect on the human body. Whole body It immunizes against the virus and protects internal organs such as the lungs and heart from severe infections. But a shot in the arm can’t do so much to your nose in the long run.

Even if a vaccinated person is exposed to COVID-19, they can still get COVID-19 illnesses such as snuffs and the flu.This is because they haven’t made much progress Mucous membrane Immunity to coronaviruses — in other words, they are still susceptible to infection through vulnerable ones Wet tissue that interacts with the outside worldLike in the nose, eyes and mouth.

“Very early on that honeymoon, first after vaccination, the highest neutralizing antibodies have a slight spillover effect on the upper respiratory tract,” he says. Celine GounderAn infectious disease specialist at Bellevue Hospital in New York said at a recent ID Week Infectious disease conferenceExplains the problem of persistent lack of mucosal immunity after vaccination.

Meissa is one of the few small businesses seeking a COVID-19 nasal vaccine in early-stage human trials.Another US-based company, Codagenix Announced some promising (but very small) early test results.. Other nasal vaccines are being developed worldwide and are being tested in Israel, Russia, Cuba, India, Hong Kong and Iran.

“Our goal is to be a COVID vaccine that stops the infection,” Moore said.

Immunologists are excited about the potential of nasal vaccines for both unvaccinated people and booster immunizers.

According to Meisa’s early clinical data (the company says it will be shared in more detail at the immunotherapy conferences in late November and early December), each nose was given a few drops of Meisa vaccine. The average mucosal antibody level in unvaccinated patients is low, higher than that measured in people with innate immunity to the virus.

This suggests that Meissa’s vaccine may help prevent more troublesome snuff infections, as well as cases of COVID landing people in hospitals.

“It suggests that it can provide immunity like a natural infection, but it can be done safely,” Moore said.

This outlook is very exciting for many immunologists. Not only is it possible to provide a nasal vaccine to people who dislike injections, but it could probably be used as a booster to replenish people with already very good systemic immunity. Obtained from an injectable vaccine.

Meissa’s first human experiment is still underway, with 70 participants so far. This is Phase 1 only. This means that even approval or urgent approval of this type of vaccine can take months and leave at most thousands of volunteer participants away.

But so far, the results look good. Messa, who has done a lot of research in Kansas, says there are many reasons why people chose to take part in early-stage exams.

“Sometimes, doctoral or well-educated people understand the benefits of the nasal cavity to prevent the infection itself,” Moore said. “And often it’s just people who don’t want shots. They don’t want them to be injected with anything.”

Common side effects after Meisa’s nasal vaccination have been runny nose, cough, sore throat, and headache. However, according to the company, the safety signal of concern has not surfaced in the vaccine using the vaccine. Live Attenuation RSV Platform to Offer A characteristic spike protein of coronavirus against vaccines without risking the coronavirus itself spreading from the vaccine.

“There are quite a few people who want to drop their nose rather than a needle,” Moore said. “Therefore, I think intranasal vaccines can reach people who are hesitant about many vaccines, not all.”