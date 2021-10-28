Health
Does COVID-19 become a predominantly childhood illness?
University Park, Pennsylvania — As the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads to the world’s population within the next few years, COVID-19 behaves like other common cold coronaviruses and has not yet been vaccinated. Or, according to new modeling results, are exposed to the virus. Since the severity of COVID-19 is generally low among children, the overall burden of the disease is expected to be reduced.
“Following the SARS-CoV-2 infection, there were more and more serious consequences and clear signs of death with age,” said Otabjornstad. “But our modeling results suggest that as the adult community gains immunity through either vaccination or exposure to the virus, the risk of infection is likely to shift to younger children. . “
Bjornstad explained that such changes were observed as other coronaviruses and influenza viruses emerged and subsequently became epidemic.
“Historical records of respiratory disease show that the pattern of age development during untransmitted epidemics can be very different from the endemic cycle,” he said. “For example, ongoing genomic studies are triggered by the emergence of the HCoV-OC43 virus in the 1889-1890 pandemic known as the Asian or Russian cold, which killed one million people, primarily adults over the age of 70. It suggests that it may have been a common cold virus, which is now a pandemic, mild, and recurring cold virus, mainly affecting children aged 7 to 12 months. “
However, Bjornstad says that previous exposure to the virus reduces the severity of the disease if immunity to SARS-CoV-2 reinfection is diminished among adults, but the burden of the disease remains high in that group. Warned that there is a possibility.
“Empirical evidence from seasonal coronaviruses shows that previous exposures only provide short-term immunity to reinfection and allow recurrence. This previous exposure stimulates the immune system. May provide some protection against serious illnesses, “Bjornstad said. “However, COVID-19 studies have shown that vaccination provides stronger protection than exposure to SARS-CoV-2 virus, so vaccination is recommended as soon as possible. . “
The US and Norwegian teams integrate demographics, degree of social mixing, duration of infection control and disease mitigation immunity to explore potential future scenarios of age, a “realistic age structure (RAS) mathematical model.” Developed what is known as. Incidence and mortality burden of COVID-19.
Specifically, the researchers investigated short-term, medium-term, and long-term (1, 10, and 20 years, respectively) disease burden. We also investigated the disease burden in 11 countries with very different demographics (China, Japan, South Korea, Europe, Spain, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the United States, Brazil, South Africa, etc.). They used data from the United Nations in these countries to parameterize the model.
Ruiyun Li, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Oslo, said: “Our general model framework is robust prediction of age-dependent risk in the face of short-term or long-term defensive immunity, reduction of disease severity from previous exposures, and social mixing with different demographics. A pattern that allows consideration of the range of countries that have. ”
According to Li, social distance is well documented to affect contagiousness, and many countries have intervened, such as “shelter-in-place,” during the accumulation of unused COVID-19 epidemics. It was conducted. Therefore, the team’s model is the reproduction number (R).0) — Or the level of transmission rate — is linked to the amount of mobility for a particular day. This model includes a variety of immunity, including both independence of disease severity and dependence on previous exposure, and short-term (3 months or 1 year) and long-term (10 years or permanent) immunity. Scenarios are also included.
The results of the team were published in Science Advances on August 11th.
“In many infectious respiratory diseases, the prevalence of the population soars during an unused epidemic, but then the wave pattern diminishes as the spread of the disease evolves towards endemic equilibrium. “I will,” said Li. “Depending on immunity and demographics, our RAS model supports this observed trajectory. It differs significantly at the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic compared to the final endemic situation. Predict age composition. In permanent or long-term immune scenarios of at least 10 years, the prevalence of adolescents is expected to be highest because older people are protected from new infections by previous infections. “
Jessica Metcalff, an associate professor of ecology, evolutionary biology and public relations at Princeton University, said this prediction is likely to apply only if reinfection causes only mild illness. But if the primary infection does not prevent reinfection or alleviate serious illness in the elderly, the long-term mortality burden may remain the same, she said.
“In this darkest scenario, excessive mortality from continued severe reinfection due to weakened immunity continues until more effective pharmaceutical tools are available,” she said.
Interestingly, due to differences in demographics, the model predicts different results from country to country.
“Given that the mortality rate from infection increases significantly with age, countries with older populations are expected to have higher mortality rates than countries with relatively younger populations,” said Nils Chr. Stenseth, a professor of ecology and evolution at the University of Oslo. “Consistent with this, South Africa, for example, has fewer deaths than older people such as Italy, probably because of its younger population structure. Such a” death gap “is in demographics. It turned out to be greatly affected. However, regardless of demographics, we predict that risk will consistently shift to young people. “
Researchers said the model was designed to have a powerful and flexible tool for investigating the future age cycle of COVID-19, which health authorities use to enhance the preparation and deployment of interventions.
“The mathematical framework we have built is flexible and helps coordinate mitigation strategies in countries around the world with different vital and social mix patterns, so it is for policy making,” said Bjornstad. We provide important tools. “
The Hack Institute for Life Sciences at Penn State University and the Norwegian Research Council supported this study.
Sources
2/ https://www.psu.edu/news/research/story/will-covid-19-become-mostly-childhood-disease
