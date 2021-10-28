Studies have shown that vaccines are as infectious as unprotected vaccines for Covid-19.





According to a new study, people who have been vaccinated with Covid-19 are as infectious as those who have not been vaccinated.

The new study, published in Lancet Infectious Diseases, is one of the few studies that used detailed infection data from real-life home infections, peaking in both coronavirus-positive and non-vaccinated individuals. It suggests that the viral load is about the same.

The study involved 621 people with mild Covid infections in the UK, including those who were vaccinated twice, both vaccinated and unvaccinated. It turns out that it can infect infectious diseases. The infections in the vaccinated people resolved more quickly, but the viral load and the degree of infectivity of both cohorts were similar. The study found that the contacts of vaccinated households were less likely to suffer from breakthrough infections than the contacts of unvaccinated households. It was 38% in the unvaccinated cohort. These numbers appear to confirm that Delta is not effective in causing serious illness in vaccinated people, but is more capable of breaking vaccine defenses than its predecessor. Professor Agit Larvani of Imperial College London, co-leader of the study, said: “Continuous infections seen among vaccinated people cause more people to spend time nearby, especially during the winter, so unvaccinated people are infected or severely infected. Vaccination is essential to protect yourself from Covid-19 infections, “he says. Said. The November issue has been released!include #polymyalgia Polymyalgia rheumatica, # Rheumatoid arthritis # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), And more!follow #LancetRheumatology https://t.co/nv6Ef1MA30 pic.twitter.com/757qMbn36H — Lancet Rheumatology (@TheLancetRheum) October 27, 2021 Professor Larvani also emphasized the importance of booster shots to those whose vaccine immunity began to decline over time, and the median time from vaccination of infected people resisted infection. He said it was 37 days longer than those who did. “We found that within months of the second vaccination, we were already vulnerable to infections, so people eligible for the Covid-19 booster shot should soon get the infection.” He said. The study confirmed that 621 participants were mildly infected or asymptomatic through the UK contact tracing system from September 2020 to September 2021.

