Dr. Fauci said five things all parents should ask — don’t eat this

Have a very good chance COVID vaccination The CDC will consider its feasibility, so it will be available late next week for children ages 5-11. In some polls showing hesitation among certain parents, And “more Infectious “Delta Variant Stalker Kids, Increasingly Urgent. Here’s to address your concerns Dr. Anthony Fauci, The President’s Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, CNN Talk to Don Lemon, Axios Read 5 points that can save your child’s life about vaccines for children ages 5-11 and don’t miss them to ensure your own health and the health of others A sure sign that you already had a COVID..

“Hell is confident that they don’t want them to get COVID-19. I’ll vaccinate them soon,” Forch told Axios about his three adult daughters. ” [a child] It is rare to get sick and get seriously ill. Why do you want to take advantage of this opportunity with your child when you can essentially protect your child with interventions that have proven to be very effective and very safe? “He asked.

Related: One major side effect of getting married, studies say

What does Dr. Forch say to parents who are afraid to vaccinate their children? “The answer is that it would be a good idea to vaccinate children,” said Dr. Forch of CNN. “When people start to realize that vaccinations are distributed, managed and things are going well, people become more confident. Therefore, be less enthusiastic about getting your child vaccinated. But I think it’s important to vaccinate your child for the number of people who are happy. From a statistical point of view, if your child gets infected, you’re an elderly person like me or someone with a foundation. Compared to, it is very likely that it will not have serious consequences, but that does not mean that the children are exempt from some serious illnesses. All you need to do is Because it’s just going to pediatric hospitals across the country, tell them that more children are infected, and as more children get infected, some of them can have serious consequences. There are no situations in which children are inadvertently infected when they are infected, and many are asymptomatic or spread within the family unit, which recent studies indicate that this may be the case. So there’s a really good reason to get your children vaccinated. That’s why you’ll be able to answer reasonable questions that your parents are asking good questions and outreach. I hope that you will be able to answer your parents’ questions properly.

Related: Science says the number one cause of memory loss

Can children and teachers stop wearing masks after vaccination? “There is no answer so far,” said Dr. Fauci of CNN. “And when you say maskless, we think we have to qualify what you mean. An indoor space where you don’t know who everyone is vaccinated or what their condition is. If you’re talking about, the CDC recommendation still says that In school environments and indoor meetinghouses, you wear a mask even when you’re vaccinated because, in the current dynamics of infection, 1 This is because an average of about 70,000 infections continue daily. This is also the dynamics of the virus. Needless to say, we can do it. No further mitigation measures need to be taken. There is absolutely time. And I hope I’ll be able to put the mask back soon, but I don’t. Believe it’s ready now, especially when you’re in an indoor environment. “

Related: A sure sign that you smoke too much marijuana

Dr. Forch said that even if your child is infected with COVID, he will be vaccinated. “When infected, recovered and vaccinated, it is clear that the level of immunity to reinfection is very high, which means that it is very very well protected. In different variants. Even if these neutralizing antibodies are known to be at high levels, recurrent infections spill and cover essentially many of the variants currently known to be circulating. Delta, apparent It’s important to us, accounting for about 99% of the country’s isolates. “

Related: People with Delta usually feel this first

“These children aged 5 to 11 have lower doses than children over the age of 12, despite their close age and much larger body size. What do you say to your parents? , They “do you care about this? “Lemon said. “You will have to cut off at some point,” Forch said. “And the empirical cutoff, as you know, was the standard dose for ages 12 and up, from ages 5 to 11. They have now reduced the dose to about one-third of what it is today. . It was 30 micrograms. .. Now that it’s 10 micrograms, I think that’s reasonable. If you need to start measuring with weight etc. I’m very confused. I don’t really have anything. As a doctor and an immunologist, I think it’s okay if you know when to stimulate the immune system. I think it’s approved. ” And don’t visit any of these to save your life and the lives of others 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..