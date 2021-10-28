Covid: Studies suggest that vaccinated cohabitants are more likely to infect without jabs | Coronavirus

Studies suggest that people who are fully vaccinated against Covid but are infected with the virus are as infected with other people in their families as those who are not vaccinated. increase.

Household Important settings for transmission of Covid infection, With frequent long-term daily contact with infected individuals associated with an increased risk of catching the virus.

However, questions remain, such as the true proportion of contacts in households infected from the first case, the duration of infection, and the impact of vaccination on the risk of infection and the likelihood of catching it.

Current studies have shown that vaccination against Covid is important to prevent serious illness and death, while even fully jabed individuals catch the virus and infect it.

Write a lancet in the journalResearchers from many institutions, including Imperial College London and the UK Health Security Agency (HSA), report how they analyzed data from contacts in 204 households of 138 people infected with the Delta variant.

Of these contacts, who were recruited within 5 days of their family’s symptoms and tested daily for 14 days, 53 were infected, 31 of whom were fully vaccinated and 15 were vaccinated. I didn’t.

The results suggest that even fully vaccinated people are at a much higher risk of infection. Analysis shows that fully vaccinated contacts are about 25% more likely to catch the virus from infected household members, and unvaccinated contacts are about 38% more likely. Of being infected. However, while the team warns that these numbers are within the possible range, the numbers do not reveal the severity of the disease. That is, the exact size of the difference is unknown.