Health
Sally Yates talks about her diagnosis of breast cancer and what she wants other women to know.
Former Deputy Prosecutor Sally Yates talks about her experience fighting breast cancer. CBSNews.com Prior to an interview with Nora O’Donnell on “CBS Evening News” tonight. Read her essay below.
When you call the clinic for test results, it is by no means a good sign, and you are transferred directly to your doctor.
When the radiologist who did the biopsy of my breast tissue answered the phone, I was able to hear the diagnosis in her voice before she said, “You have invasive breast cancer.”
Instead of jumping into my health questions, I found myself sympathizing with and even comforting the doctor, who was in a terrible position to break the news. “It must be very difficult for you,” I said. I’m not a particularly selfless person. I am convinced that the more coping mechanism was to focus on caring for the doctor’s emotional needs rather than processing the diagnosis immediately. My reaction was also reflexive. Women tend to take on the role of caring for others, but often pay less attention to caring for themselves. One of the basic but important ways you can change is to get a regular mammogram.
Every year, about 280,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. Many of those women are not as lucky as I am. I had access to top-notch medical care and paid sick leave. This is a must for many in the event of a health crisis. The pandemic has significantly widened the shameful health inequalities. Unstable or low-income people, especially those with color, not only reduce cancer survival, but also COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..recently Washington post The article revealed that millions of healthcare providers and patients have canceled since the pandemic began. Cancer screening And diagnostic tests. Many women struggling to support their families while educating their children from home often lacked insurance and regular doctors and did not take timely diagnostic tests. This represents an impending public health crisis, as delayed diagnosis can have a significant impact on the prognosis of cancer patients.
Access to early detection methods and treatments, that is, whether to live or die, should not depend on race, ethnicity, zip code, or bank account.
After hearing the words “you have cancer”, nothing feels the same. But listening to those words sooner or later makes all the difference. Last July, when I detected a lump in my breast, I was a week away from my planned mammogram. I was (almost) convinced that there was nothing in it. I have enjoyed my health for the rest of my life, but I didn’t feel anything wrong. However, after a series of tests and biopsies, I was diagnosed with invasive papillary carcinoma. This is a rare but less dangerous form of breast cancer. I am very fortunate that my cancer was detected early and grew slowly. After double mastectomy, my prognosis is good.
From my experience, I’ve learned that no matter how healthy you feel, you don’t know what’s lurking unnoticed. Therefore, it is essential to take regular diagnostic tests such as mammograms. We also learned that it is important not only to be mindful of your physical health, but also to not set unrealistic standards for how to deal with unexpected bad news. When discussing my diagnosis and surgery, my adult children always distracted me by saying that it was “lucky” to detect cancer early before it progressed to the lymph nodes. I blamed you. I feel incredibly grateful — and in a way guilty — so far I’ve been in the hands of a positive cancer. But I learned that “this stinks” and, and even to say, is not ungrateful. Counting your blessings and mourning the situation are not mutually exclusive. In fact, recognizing the full range of emotions can help and even heal. We hope that this awareness will help us better support other people who are overcoming breast cancer and life challenges.
Despite spending a significant part of my professional life in the public eye, I am a fairly personal person when it comes to my personal life. But whether you have a public platform or a small circle of friends, the risk of cancer is too high for a privacy luxury. We need to talk about cancer. We need to share our story. We need to encourage family, friends and colleagues to manage their health.this Breast Cancer Awareness MonthMy hope is that more women will do regular checks and schedule regular mammograms, that our country will prioritize the fairness of true health for all, and that of breast cancer. Every woman who deals with diagnosis is to give grace to herself to help others take care of her.
