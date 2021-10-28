UH, Cleveland Clinic document approves trick or treat with Covid-19 update, worried about winter





Cleveland, Ohio — It’s Safe for Children in Northern Ohio to Trick or Treat This weekend Dr. Claudia Hoyen, Pediatric Infection Control Director, Rainbow Babys and Children’s Hospital, University Hospital, said at a media briefing held Thursday by the Cleveland Clinic and the University Hospital. “Trick or treat is certainly something we can do safely when we’re outdoors,” Hoyen said. “It’s a really great time to give them a little normality in their lives.” The clinic and UH will keep you up to date on the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic during a session that touches on vaccines for children, vaccine boosters, the potential for the next wave of COVID-19 cases, and their impact on children and holiday gatherings. Provided. Worried about winter The COVID-19 surge peaked a month ago, but Dr. Robert Willy, The clinic’s medical department manager is worried about the winter when people get back on holidays. “I’m happy that the numbers are declining in the fall, but I’m worried about what happens in the winter,” Wily said. Last year, the number of cases of COVID-19 surged in the middle of winter, especially as people gathered indoors during the holidays. Promising medicine Merck’s new antiviral drug said it is a promising COVID-19 treatment Dr. Daniel Simon, UH President, Academic and Foreign Affairs and Chief Scientific Officer. Merck’s antivirals have been tested in Phase 3 trials in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms. Taking a total of 40 tablets in five days reduced hospitalization and serious illness by 50%, Simon said. “The good news for this oral therapy is that the course is only $ 700, much less than the $ 3,000 for monoclonal antibodies. It’s much more convenient because it doesn’t require an IV drip,” Simon said. Treatment may be available to patients by November. Focus on what works The intensive care unit said it was listening to unproven requests for COVID-19 treatment. Dr. Hassan Kholi, Clinic chair in the critical care department of the clinic. “It has complicated how we need to manage patients and focus on science and evidence-based medicine,” Khouli said. “We need to focus on what is effective and what is effective in preventing COVID 19, and we will continue to do so.” Long Covid Hoyen said pediatricians are seeing children with persistent punctured symptoms such as digestive problems, malaise, pain and pain. “Some people have been suffering since last year,” Hoyen said. She said this is another reason parents are vaccinated against their children. Hoyen said it was exciting that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 was making progress towards approval. The best place for a child to get vaccinated is in a pediatrician’s clinic. She said the side effects of the vaccine on children were minimal.

