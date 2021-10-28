Local experts are discussing a reduction in COVID cases: “We may have turned the corner” | WJHL

Johnson City, Tennessee (WJHL) — As the incidence of local COVID-19 declines, health experts assume that the area is out of the delta wave. ..

News channel 11 saw the numbers. The COVID infection rate has decreased, but the vaccination rate has also decreased.

So what led to the reduction in cases?

“It’s clearly multifactorial. There’s no single answer,” said Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Community Health Department. “We’re following the typical wave of fashion. It’s great for us to get out of the third wave, and we know that masking works, so what’s the feature? I knew there was. We know this distance works. “

According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), COVID-19 infection peaked in mid-September for Delta variants, but has not yet declined to pre-Delta levels.

“As a country, especially here in the south, I think we’ve turned the corner at the worst of the COVID-19 delta variant surges we’ve seen,” Ballad Health Chief Clinician Dr. Amit Vasist told the news channel. 11.11.

He said he felt that there were many factors that led to the decline, including some mitigation, such as increased social distance and masking that occurred.

“It wasn’t as much as we wanted, but it did happen, which contributed a bit to the decline,” Vashist added.

Vashist and May explained that the area may be out of the delta wave, but dangers are always present and it is not time for the area to relax.

“I don’t know if we’re at the end,” May said. “Viruses are always unique, and the way they change and adapt to their environment is special. But now we need to be happy to be out of the number one delta wave. Second, we need to be happy. We have great treatments that really help in hospitals in helping people get better, but the number one miracle we have is the vaccine. “

Unfortunately, the number of vaccinations is the lowest ever in the region.

According to the TDH, the previously recorded low vaccine intake was in the week of July 9, with 1,476 initial doses. The region hit new lows last week in northeastern Tennessee with just 1,205 initial doses.

Experts say the low immunization rate could have avoided hospitalization.

On Wednesday, Ballad Health reported that 93% of 180 COVID patients admitted to service areas in 21 counties were unvaccinated. Of the 47 COVID patients in the ICU, 94% are unvaccinated and 95% of the 39 ventilator users are unvaccinated.

“We certainly have potential for unvaccinated people. As I say, this is an unvaccinated illness now. You are one of the 180 people in the hospital, now or It’s a tragedy if you’re using a ventilator, “May said.

Regarding hospitalization, the number of people receiving COVID-19 treatment at Ballard Health Hospital is also declining, but experts warn that the number is not declining fast enough.

“For other variants, they usually run a life cycle of about two months, after which another variant takes over, or otherwise, society develops a certain level of herd immunity to COVID. Let me do it. -19 shares, “said Vacist.

He explained that the hospital system has an emergency operations center for companies that continue to monitor the pandemic wave.

“We are very worried about the impact of this low rise in vaccination rates, and the reason we are worried about it is what happened earlier in the 2021 history of the COVID-19 pandemic for a year and a half. When vaccinated, we are the only variant that can get away from trouble and become more severely contagious, leading to many illnesses, devastation and even death, “he says. I did. “So, of course, it keeps us worried. You may have turned a corner with the Delta variant, but you’re definitely watching for other variants that may occur in the future.”

He said holidays and cold weather were enough to strain healthcare professionals about this year’s COVID, regardless of the impending flu season.

“Sure, the fact that we’re in the winter season when many people are indoors, holidays, gatherings, Thanksgiving meals, Christmas dinners, everything will come,” said Vashisto. “So I think we keep track of the data very closely, but as a healthcare professional and leader, I certainly want to encourage our community. Vaccinated Please. You won’t be late to take a shot. “

Before the vacation, experts encourage unvaccinated people to take shots.

“We continue to recommend that it’s never too late to get vaccinated. If you’re indoors, wear a mask if you can,” Vaccist said. “If possible, keep everything except yourself and your takeaway message socially away. Get vaccinated. It’s never too late.”

Remember that the community pays special attention to those who may be at high risk, May said.

“I think it’s appropriate to continue with precautions, especially to protect the most vulnerable people. Even if they are vaccinated, they can still be vulnerable,” May said. rice field. “So it’s important to take care of those who are still at high risk who may not be able to get the most benefit from the vaccine. And the best we can do is get vaccinated, The second scale is to get your booster. “

Although hospitalization rates have declined, Vashist says that the social determinants of health in the region are the high incidence of obesity, chronic heart disease, lung disease, smoking rates, hypertension, and all of these comorbidities. I warned that it was disadvantageous. A person gets COVID-19 and can lead to much more serious consequences.

He said the following COVID variants could be more dangerous to unvaccinated individuals than any variant ever faced.

“People these days are talking about COVID Plus, but is it a mess? I don’t know yet,” said Vacist.

“We continue to rely on the CDC, the State Public Health Service, and the local public health service to provide advice on what they are seeing. As you know, variant testing is basically genotyping. Called a test, it is done at the state or CDC level. “

Vashist explained that when the COVID-19 test is performed, only a small number of samples selected for genotyping testing at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or State Laboratories will be sent for analysis. ..

“You randomly pick some samples and then try to estimate those discoveries about what’s happening in the rest of society,” he said.

“I think the most important takeaway message for us as a community and for us as a society is that our immunization, vaccination rates remain very low. And vaccination As long as there are people who have not received it, our community is against getting a variant of COVID-19 that can be much more severe, much more contagious, and much more deadly. There are quite a few vulnerable people than we’ve ever seen, and it includes delta variants. “