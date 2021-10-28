Health
Local experts are discussing a reduction in COVID cases: “We may have turned the corner” | WJHL
Johnson City, Tennessee (WJHL) — As the incidence of local COVID-19 declines, health experts assume that the area is out of the delta wave. ..
News channel 11 saw the numbers. The COVID infection rate has decreased, but the vaccination rate has also decreased.
So what led to the reduction in cases?
“It’s clearly multifactorial. There’s no single answer,” said Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Community Health Department. “We’re following the typical wave of fashion. It’s great for us to get out of the third wave, and we know that masking works, so what’s the feature? I knew there was. We know this distance works. “
According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), COVID-19 infection peaked in mid-September for Delta variants, but has not yet declined to pre-Delta levels.
“As a country, especially here in the south, I think we’ve turned the corner at the worst of the COVID-19 delta variant surges we’ve seen,” Ballad Health Chief Clinician Dr. Amit Vasist told the news channel. 11.11.
He said he felt that there were many factors that led to the decline, including some mitigation, such as increased social distance and masking that occurred.
“It wasn’t as much as we wanted, but it did happen, which contributed a bit to the decline,” Vashist added.
Vashist and May explained that the area may be out of the delta wave, but dangers are always present and it is not time for the area to relax.
“I don’t know if we’re at the end,” May said. “Viruses are always unique, and the way they change and adapt to their environment is special. But now we need to be happy to be out of the number one delta wave. Second, we need to be happy. We have great treatments that really help in hospitals in helping people get better, but the number one miracle we have is the vaccine. “
Unfortunately, the number of vaccinations is the lowest ever in the region.
According to the TDH, the previously recorded low vaccine intake was in the week of July 9, with 1,476 initial doses. The region hit new lows last week in northeastern Tennessee with just 1,205 initial doses.
Experts say the low immunization rate could have avoided hospitalization.
On Wednesday, Ballad Health reported that 93% of 180 COVID patients admitted to service areas in 21 counties were unvaccinated. Of the 47 COVID patients in the ICU, 94% are unvaccinated and 95% of the 39 ventilator users are unvaccinated.
“We certainly have potential for unvaccinated people. As I say, this is an unvaccinated illness now. You are one of the 180 people in the hospital, now or It’s a tragedy if you’re using a ventilator, “May said.
Regarding hospitalization, the number of people receiving COVID-19 treatment at Ballard Health Hospital is also declining, but experts warn that the number is not declining fast enough.
“For other variants, they usually run a life cycle of about two months, after which another variant takes over, or otherwise, society develops a certain level of herd immunity to COVID. Let me do it. -19 shares, “said Vacist.
He explained that the hospital system has an emergency operations center for companies that continue to monitor the pandemic wave.
“We are very worried about the impact of this low rise in vaccination rates, and the reason we are worried about it is what happened earlier in the 2021 history of the COVID-19 pandemic for a year and a half. When vaccinated, we are the only variant that can get away from trouble and become more severely contagious, leading to many illnesses, devastation and even death, “he says. I did. “So, of course, it keeps us worried. You may have turned a corner with the Delta variant, but you’re definitely watching for other variants that may occur in the future.”
He said holidays and cold weather were enough to strain healthcare professionals about this year’s COVID, regardless of the impending flu season.
“Sure, the fact that we’re in the winter season when many people are indoors, holidays, gatherings, Thanksgiving meals, Christmas dinners, everything will come,” said Vashisto. “So I think we keep track of the data very closely, but as a healthcare professional and leader, I certainly want to encourage our community. Vaccinated Please. You won’t be late to take a shot. “
Before the vacation, experts encourage unvaccinated people to take shots.
“We continue to recommend that it’s never too late to get vaccinated. If you’re indoors, wear a mask if you can,” Vaccist said. “If possible, keep everything except yourself and your takeaway message socially away. Get vaccinated. It’s never too late.”
Remember that the community pays special attention to those who may be at high risk, May said.
“I think it’s appropriate to continue with precautions, especially to protect the most vulnerable people. Even if they are vaccinated, they can still be vulnerable,” May said. rice field. “So it’s important to take care of those who are still at high risk who may not be able to get the most benefit from the vaccine. And the best we can do is get vaccinated, The second scale is to get your booster. “
Although hospitalization rates have declined, Vashist says that the social determinants of health in the region are the high incidence of obesity, chronic heart disease, lung disease, smoking rates, hypertension, and all of these comorbidities. I warned that it was disadvantageous. A person gets COVID-19 and can lead to much more serious consequences.
He said the following COVID variants could be more dangerous to unvaccinated individuals than any variant ever faced.
“People these days are talking about COVID Plus, but is it a mess? I don’t know yet,” said Vacist.
“We continue to rely on the CDC, the State Public Health Service, and the local public health service to provide advice on what they are seeing. As you know, variant testing is basically genotyping. Called a test, it is done at the state or CDC level. “
Vashist explained that when the COVID-19 test is performed, only a small number of samples selected for genotyping testing at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or State Laboratories will be sent for analysis. ..
“You randomly pick some samples and then try to estimate those discoveries about what’s happening in the rest of society,” he said.
“I think the most important takeaway message for us as a community and for us as a society is that our immunization, vaccination rates remain very low. And vaccination As long as there are people who have not received it, our community is against getting a variant of COVID-19 that can be much more severe, much more contagious, and much more deadly. There are quite a few vulnerable people than we’ve ever seen, and it includes delta variants. “
Sources
2/ https://www.wjhl.com/local-coronavirus-coverage/local-experts-discuss-declining-covid-cases-we-may-have-turned-a-corner/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]