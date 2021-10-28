Finance Minister praises for revealing agoraphobia | Mental Health

The minister was praised for “setting an example and leading” after he spoke openly. His experience with agoraphobia, A condition that leads to thousands of hospitalizations each year.

Simon Clarke, the Treasury’s chief secretary, said he would not take part in traditional pre-budget photos with the Prime Minister because of agoraphobia. He said the condition “prevents me from being comfortable in some open spaces.”

According to the NHS, agoraphobia is a fear of being in a situation where it is difficult to escape or where help is not available in the event of a problem. It can be afraid of open spaces, traveling by public transport, visiting certain locations, or leaving home.

Rosie Weatherly, Information Content Manager at Mental Health Charity Mind, welcomed his openness and said, “It’s important when a public figure speaks … it helps tackle stigma and asks others for help. I will let you know that I can do it. “

“It also shows [that] With the right support and flexibility, we can work with mental health problems and we can do the same. That’s why employers need to do what they can to support the mental health of their staff. “

Her words were repeated by Mark Winstanley, CEO of the charity Rethink Mental Illness. He praised the openness of politicians and praised him for “setting an example and guiding.” He added that despite progress, stigma still exists and fear of judgment from employers hinders people’s prosperity in their work.

One patient with agoraphobia spoke anonymously to the Guardian, saying: But by not doing that, he allowed him to stay in control of his anxiety level. If it is high one day, it is likely to be high the next day. It is a snowball effect. “

Agoraphobia affects thousands, with NHS Digital figures showing 6,445 hospitalizations in the UK in 2020-21, up from 5,446 hospitalizations in 2017-18, and mental health. There was a primary or secondary diagnosis. The majority of cases were female (4,593), with cases between the ages of 60 and 69 being the most affected.

Jon Van Niekerk, General Adults Department at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said that when someone enters a period of stress, the condition can be triggered or exacerbated.

“You can see how it fits with Simon, who is worried about standing around many people taking pictures at number 10,” he said, “brave and open” about his condition. Praised.

Van Niekerk said patients with agoraphobia were delayed in treatment and had more current referrals, but said they were fairly stable over the last few years.

“It would be interesting to see what the effects of a pandemic would look like in the long run,” he said. “Agoraphobia is very treatable and there is a lot of help there.”

Agoraphobia is usually treated with medication or cognitive-behavioral therapy. It focuses on challenging and changing cognitive distortions and behaviors. Making people confront their fears is often used as a means of overcoming them.

Thirty-year-old Lucy Filez fell ill with agoraphobia at the age of 23, seven and a half years ago. She added that she was terribly agoraphobic and as a result was virtually locked up in her house.

“I’m not completely locked up at home, but I’m having a hard time doing normal things like shopping for groceries. I have to take medicine to go to the doctor, And I haven’t been to an optician for years. “

Phylles said she was working in a psychiatric inpatient ward and had a degree in psychology before agoraphobia became established. “I basically lost the ability to cope overnight, suddenly felt a lot of self-doubt, and didn’t feel I could keep the patient safe.”

She added that although agoraphobia is atypical in that it appears suddenly, people usually start a panic attack in certain situations, which becomes more rooted and develops into phobia.

She said she had mixed feelings about Clark’s revelation and was surprised because it was in a less controversial state. But she said she felt that his revelation could draw negative attention because someone was so affected by the condition.

“His revelation only scratches the surface of the condition. Not only are many of us afraid of open space, it is a powerless and debilitating condition.”