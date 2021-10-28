Who had a breakthrough case of the Covid-19 vaccine?

After the summer of reporting Breakthrough coronavirus infectionWas recently released when everyone seemed to know someone who tested positive after vaccination. Federal data Find out how common these cases were, how serious they were, and who was most at risk.

Weekly average number of cases by vaccination status April 10, 2021

June 26

September 4

Complete vaccination

Delta variant

Become dominant

Unvaccinated



6 times higher

Average weekly deaths by vaccination status April 10, 2021

June 26

September 4

Complete vaccination

Delta variant

Become dominant

Unvaccinated



12 times higher



Compared to unvaccinated people, fully vaccinated people can test positive for the virus or die from the virus, even through a surge in the summer delta and relaxation of pandemic restrictions in many parts of the country. The sex was much lower.However, the data show that immunity to infection may be slow. decline For those who have been vaccinated, even if the vaccine continues to be strongly protected against severe illness and death.

Dr. David Daudi, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, said: “When looking at these data for non-Covid diseases, everyone pays attention to the difference between unvaccinated and fully vaccinated strains.”

The data show a marked difference in breakthrough mortality with age and a slight difference in both case and mortality with vaccine brands.According to experts, tens of millions of Americans boosterhot..

NS dataBased on health sector records from 14 states and 2 cities, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. NS Second dashboard It reveals similar trends in inpatients with and without vaccination.

All vaccinated age groups showed similar breakthrough infection rates, with much lower infection and mortality rates than their unvaccinated peers.

Weekly average number of cases by age Unvaccinated

Complete vaccination

The incidence of breakthrough cases was similar for all age groups, but the mortality rate varied significantly with age. Unvaccinated older people were most likely to die of Covid in any group. Nevertheless, those who were vaccinated over the age of 80 had a higher mortality rate than those who were not vaccinated under the age of 50.

“Age is the greatest risk factor for vaccine breakthrough death,” said Teresa Socol, a state epidemiologist in Louisiana, one of the jurisdictions that contributed to the CDC data.

Average weekly deaths by age Unvaccinated

Complete vaccination

The breakthrough deaths of older people may be due to immunosenescence, or weakened immune systems in older people, said Heather Scobie, a CDC epidemiologist who helps guide the team that created the new data. I am.

“They usually do not form a strong response to vaccination,” Dr. Scoby added. “Hopefully, booster doses over the age of 65 will address that problem.”

Federal data also show that all three brands of vaccines given in the United States significantly reduced cases and mortality rates. However, among vaccinated individuals, Johnson & Johnson recipients had a slightly higher rate of death associated with breakthrough cases. Also, Pfizer-BioNTech recipients had a slightly higher rate than recipients who acquired Moderna.

Average number of cases per week by vaccine manufacturers April 10, 2021

June 26

September 4

Unvaccinated

J & J

modern

Pfizer

Average weekly deaths from vaccine manufacturers April 10, 2021

June 26

September 4

Unvaccinated

J & J

modern

Pfizer



Similar data from scientific research helped everyone shape new federal recommendations Johnson & Johnson Recipients over the age of 18 will receive a booster dose at least two months after taking the first shot, Dr. Scoby said.

In contrast, booster shots Recommendations For those who got Pfizer Also modern The vaccine focuses on high-risk groups, including those over 65 years of age, and young adults at high risk for severe Covid-19 for the following reasons: Medical condition Or where they work.

The CDC data, updated monthly, is closest to the nationally representative detailed view of breakthrough cases and deaths.The state does not need to report this information — but Many do in a myriad of formats — And the CDC used to only offer Estimate Breakthrough hospitalization and death total.

See the latest data on cases and deaths by vaccination status. US Coronavirus Tracking Page..

The data is also to scientists Vaccine efficacy with time. If the mortality rates of unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals are stable, the vaccine is considered to maintain protection.

For example, the rate of cases declines somewhat in the summer, increasing from about 11 to 6 times in mid-June if unvaccinated in August, and scientists may have a slightly weaker defense against vaccination. There is a reason to think there is. Mortality has leveled off over time in all age groups except the oldest, indicating strong vaccine protection against death.

Ratio of unvaccinated case rate to vaccinated case rate Ratio of unvaccinated mortality to vaccinated mortality

The CDC data so far runs until early September and captures only the top of the delta wave.However, data from the following states New York When California It shows a similar pattern from September to October. This suggests that despite the slight differences between brands, vaccines still work to protect against the most serious consequences.

