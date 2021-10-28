Health
Flat Head Health Authorities Confirm First Influenza Cases Over A Year
Flathead County confirmed the first case of influenza this season on Thursday.
According to the Flathead County Health Department, one confirmed case is influenza A. This is the first confirmed case of influenza in Montana since April 2020.
Nationally, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 121 confirmed cases of influenza as of October 16. The CDC Influenza Activity Tracker has shown Montana a “minimal” case. However, influenza was more prevalent in the surrounding states of Idaho, Wyoming, and North Dakota.
Influenza activity in the state and across the country is currently low, but health officials say activity tends to peak in December and January.
No cases of influenza were identified in Montana during the 2020-21 season, but more than 11,000 cases were seen during the 2019-20 season, including 514 hospitalizations and 41 deaths. Flathead County reported 1,190 cases of influenza during the season.
Joe Russell, Flathead County Health Officer, states that flu shots are widely regarded as the best way to prevent flu.
“Influenza is a serious illness because it can spread rapidly and can have serious consequences for high-risk populations,” Russell said. “If you haven’t done so yet, it’s time to get vaccinated.”
Influenza vaccination is available by booking at the Flat Head Municipal Health Department’s Immune Clinic. People can make a reservation by calling 406-751-8110.
arrival The flu season is upon us as the number of cases of Covid-19 is increasing in the region. Flathead County reported 1,178 active Covid cases on Thursday, including 56 hospitalizations.
According to the CDC, both influenza and Covid are infectious respiratory diseases, but Covid seems to spread more easily and cause more serious symptoms.
The CDC adds that some of the symptoms of influenza and Covid are similar and cannot be distinguished on the basis of symptoms alone. Tests are needed to tell what the illness is and to confirm the diagnosis. People can become infected with both the flu and the virus that causes Covid at the same time and show symptoms of both.
According to the CDC, common symptoms shared by Covid and influenza include fever or fever / cold, cough, shortness of breath or dyspnea, fatigue (fatigue), sore throat, runny nose or stuffy nose, muscle aches or body ache. There is pain and so on. Headache, vomiting, diarrhea, and changes or loss of taste or odor. However, this happens more often with COVID-19.
With the flu, people usually get sick one to four days after being infected. Most people with the flu are transmitted for about a day before symptoms appear.
In the case of Covid, people usually experience symptoms about 5 days after infection. The CDC adds that the period during which someone can spread the virus that causes Covid is still under investigation.
The Ministry of Health states that anyone over the age of 6 months can be vaccinated against the flu. After vaccination, it can take up to two weeks for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu. Vaccination to prevent influenza is especially important for people at high risk of serious complications from influenza.
• 65 years and over
• Children under 5 years old, especially under 2 years old
• People with certain chronic health conditions, such as asthma, COPD, diabetes (both types 1 and 2), heart disease, neurological conditions, and other specific health conditions.
• Pregnant women
Other ways to prevent the flu infection include covering your cough, washing your hands frequently, and staying home when you are ill. The flu virus usually spreads from person to person by coughing or sneezing. You can also get infected by touching something with the flu virus and then touching your mouth, nose, or even your eyes. Most adults become infected one day before symptoms appear and five to seven days after they become ill.
..
