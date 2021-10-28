Mental health status can increase Covid-19 risk, CDC says





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has modified its website to add mental disorders such as depression and schizophrenia. List of health conditions This increases the likelihood that people of all ages will become severely ill from Covid-19. Changes registered that the agency’s website occurred on October 14th. Dr. Paul Offit, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccine Advisory Board, said about 85% of the US adult population would be eligible for booster shots. “The doors are getting wider and wider,” he said. The CDC recommends boosters for people over the age of 18 who have certain underlying health problems.according to National Mental Illness Family Alliance, About one in five American adults experience some form of mental illness each year. Preliminary survey It shows the association between mental health disorders and hospitalization and severe illness due to Covid. NS Published studies In January, JAMA psychiatry found that Covid patients with schizophrenia were almost three times more likely to die from the virus, but people with mood or anxiety disorders were at risk of dying from coronavirus infection. It wasn’t expensive.

Studies published in Lancet Psychiatry Last November, it was suggested that “psychiatric diagnosis may be an independent risk factor” for infection with the virus. “Not only does it increase the risk of Covid, but Maxime Taquet, the lead author of the study and a psychiatric researcher at Oxford University, said,” Once you get it, it will increase the severity of Covid. ” rice field. Dr. Christine Crawford, associate medical director of the National Federation of Mental Illness Families, said that chronic mental health can add to the physical burden and “cause disruption to the body’s immune system.” He said it could make people suffering from them more vulnerable to diseases like Covid. “They are at increased risk because of the effects of the stress response on the body,” said Dr. Crawford. Dr. Arthur C. Evans, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of the American Psychological Association, said that even before the pandemic, people with mental illness are generally at increased risk of potential adverse health effects.

“If you have a major mental illness, your life expectancy is 10 to 25 years shorter than someone who doesn’t,” he said. “We need to think about and treat mental illness in the same way we treat physical illness.”

