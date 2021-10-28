Health
According to science, it’s the number one diet best for dementia — don’t eat it
Dementia can be one of the scariest parts of aging. Especially because we still don’t know how or why to prevent dementia.
dementia Is essentially a general term for memory or cognitive decline, and one of the major causes is Alzheimer’s disease.There are many other risk factors for developing dementia, including age, genetics, exercise, and diet..
Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease cannot be completely prevented, Researchers Food we eat Overall brain health, cognitive function, and even Delay the symptoms of dementia..
However, it is important to note that the survey also found the following: Blood pressure controlCognitive training, which can play a greater role in brain health than diet, increased exercise. This does not mean that diet is not important. That only means that it is only part of the equation.
That said, research shows The best diet for brain health is the MIND dietA combination of both DASH and a Mediterranean diet designed to help improve cognitive health.
Continue reading to learn about MIND and be sure to check out more about dementia. Say certain signs, studies that you may have dementia.
What is the MIND diet?
NS Mind diet (Mediterranean Dash Intervention for Delayed Neurodegeneration) combines two healthy diets to form one diet full of healthy fat, low-fat foods Processed sugar, And foods that are known to help reduce chronic inflammation.
The first diet that MIND brings out is Mediterranean dietInspired by the lifestyles of people in the Mediterranean region, such as Greece, Crete and Southern Italy.
NS Mediterranean diet The focus is on legumes, whole grains, foods such as fruits and vegetables, and healthy fats such as olive oil, fish and nuts. Red meat and processed foods are rarely consumed.
The second diet used by MIND is Dash diet (Diet to stop high blood pressure). This diet was first created to improve heart health and is very similar to the Mediterranean plan. The Dash Diet focuses on vegetable foods and whole grains and strongly encourages the reduction of processed foods and saturated fats.
according to National Institute on AgingThe MIND diet approach, which combines these two dietary plans, has shown promising results in reducing the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and delaying the decline in cognitive function with age.
Related: New research claims that the MIND diet can help prevent this common aging problem
How to eat on the MIND diet
The MIND diet is not a rigorous plan, but instead it is a guideline for a healthy diet for your brain and heart. NIH List of foods And suggested servings you can follow for this diet:
- Vegetables (green, leafy vegetables), At least 6 servings a week
- Other vegetables, At least 1 serving per day
- Berry, At least 2 servings a week
- Whole grains, At least 3 servings per day
- fish, Serving once a week
- poultry, 2 servings a week
- beans, 3 servings a week
- nuts, 5 servings a week
- wine, 1 cup daily (depending on age and current health)
- Olive oil
As already mentioned, the MIND diet is a good plan to maintain a healthy brain and delay the symptoms of dementia with age, but unfortunately it completely prevents the possibility of developing dementia. There is no way.
It’s important as you get older Talk to the doctor Not just about diet planning, but about lifestyle changes Cognitive practice It may help your brain health along the way.
