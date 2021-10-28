Maine reports another 572 cases of COVID-19 and 6 additional deaths





Maine reported another 572 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This is due to lower cases in other parts of the United States, while the state continues to have high levels of infection. Hospitals throughout the state reported that the number of patients filling the intensive care unit had not declined in recent weeks, forcing some hospitals to postpone elective surgery. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there have been a total of 103,041 cases and 1,160 COVID-19 deaths in Maine. The numbers include six new deaths reported on Thursday. The 7-day average of new cases per day was 462, an increase from the average of 399 two weeks ago, but a decrease from the average of 521 new cases per day one month ago. Maine officials earlier this week Due to the high number of cases It is caused by a variety of factors, including the prevalence of delta variants in rural areas, increased travel, and people becoming less vigilant as the pandemic continues. “Until recently, rural areas (Maine and other high-incidence states) were relatively protected from COVID for several reasons,” said Dr. Niraveshire, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine. Said on Wednesday. “(Delta variant) has introduced the virus in parts of the state where there was virtually no exposure to COVID.” The six deaths reported on Thursday included one resident each from Cumberland, Franklin, Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and York County. Three were women and three were men. All six were over 80 years old. Hospitalization in Maine remains high. On Thursday, 206 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 80 for critical care and 33 for mechanical ventilation. There are 46 available critical care beds out of a total of 334 in the state, and 213 out of a total of 305 available ventilators. The number of COVID-19 inpatients in Maine hospitals remains high consistently for four weeks. Portland’s Maine Medical Center has postponed some elective surgery due to hospital resources and the burden of staff and officials. Patient backlog It reached 1,500 this week. The average daily number of such patients at the Maine Medical Center was 30.1 for the week ending Thursday, up from 28.3 last week. At Bangor’s Eastern Maine Medical Center, this number dropped slightly from 26 last week to 23.7. Patient numbers increased slightly at Augusta’s Main General, Lewiston’s Central Main Medical Center, Brunswick’s Mid Coast, and York Hospital, while Biddeford’s Southern Main Healthcare averaged COVID-19 hospitalizations per day. Decreased from 14.7 to 14.4. Last week. One exception to the generally consistent pattern was Farmington’s Franklin Memorial. This has been an unprecedented burden in the last three weeks, reaching a pandemic record of 7.6 inpatients per day for the week ending Thursday. Prior to October, the hospital’s worst week, early February, averaged only 1.6 COVID-19 inpatients per day. According to the main CDC’s online dashboard, a total of 68.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. That number increases to 77.8 percent among qualified people over the age of 12. On the other hand, the number of new cases in the United States is decreasing. According to the New York Times, the 7-day average of new cases per day reported Thursday was 71,962, down from the daily average of 117,994 cases a month ago. Staff writer Colin Woodard contributed to this report. ” Previous RSU 4 Board of Education Chairman Ends Meeting After Men Refuse to Wear Masks Next ”

Augusta teachers tired of teaching in the pandemic era as student problems soar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/10/28/maine-reports-another-572-cases-of-covid-19-and-six-additional-deaths/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos