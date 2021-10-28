“My life is in the hands of the Lord.” Breast cancer survivors are approaching their 10th year of cancer-free | InsideNoVa Culpeper-Calpeper Times

Health
Almost 10 years ago, Teresa Davis was diagnosed with breast cancer and joined the ever-growing list of women in her family.
In mid-December 2011, Woodville’s Davis, 49, was preparing to attend the funeral of his friend’s mother. While taking a shower, she stretched only to feel the lump on the right side of her chest.
Davis called her into the room, and she said she investigated further for the lumps she had “bounced off.”
A few days later, Davis went to the doctor, moved to different parts of the building, and was seen by different doctors.
“I know what they’re trying to tell me,” Davis recalled. “And I literally just started worship.”
Davis was diagnosed with stage 2 triple-negative invasive ductal carcinoma in situ.
“I really didn’t have time to handle it because everything was done so quickly,” she said, adding that she was also BRCA1 positive. “I really didn’t have time to figure it out.” OK. I have breast cancer. I can die. “
People who are BRCA1 or BRCA2 positive have a mutation in the breast cancer gene, which means they are at a much higher risk of developing breast or ovarian cancer than others.
After hearing the news, Davis spoke to the children.
“Everyone seemed strong,” she said. “Everyone handled it really well.”
Davis told her she needed to decide whether to worry or pray about the news before talking to her mother. Her mother chose to pray.
Others in Davis’ family-including their aunt who fought their own breast cancer fight-supported her through her treatment.
“There was more support than I had imagined,” Davis said.
To be sure, Davis wasn’t always strong throughout her fight.
She explained one “breakdown” she had while taking a shower. She looked at her profile in a hairless mirror.
“All I could do was cry,” Davis said. “It wasn’t a cry,’Sadness is me.’ It wasn’t “why I” cry. I don’t know why I was crying. “
She had an eight-hour weekly chemotherapy session before undergoing surgery and was declared cancer-free in May 2012. The surgery removed the lymph nodes and her right breast. She also underwent a hysterectomy.
“Most women, all the women in my family who received chemotherapy, died, which made me more likely,” Davis said. “People who had to have surgery or just chose surgery, they were still alive.”
When she entered the UVA Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center in Charlottesville for chemotherapy treatment, Davis sang a worship song and became known as the “Diva.” She believed that the Lord was using her as a way to lift other patients fighting cancer in the facility.
She said Davis’s doctor at the time showed that she was more likely to get cancer again in the next three years because of the triple-negative side of her diagnosis.
“But God had a plan, and here I am,” she said.
Five months after the cancer was gone, Davis underwent TRAM flap surgery. This surgery uses some of the skin, fat, and abdominal muscles to reconstruct the breast. However, the procedure failed and had to be removed.
Davis said public opinion began to put pressure on her after living without breasts for four years.
“Someone told me that people look cruel, so I look like a man, and I allowed it to get into my head,” she said. “They told me that if I went into another relationship, I would never look sexy to men.”
Davis chose to have surgery again to reconstruct the breasts with implants, but removed them two years later due to pain.
“I don’t have breasts. It’s not worth it, so I’m still breastless,” she said. “My quality of life is more important. Who cares what people say?”
The Davis family used to celebrate cancer-free anniversaries with fried fish, but they haven’t done so in the last few years.
“Now I remember it,” she said. “The flag of breast cancer is flying.”
When Davis remembered his wedding anniversary, he remembered that he was about to celebrate his fifth anniversary when his mother was diagnosed with the same type of breast cancer.
“The doctor was surprised because I got it before she did it,” she said, adding that her mother was also BRCA1 positive.
Fortunately, Davis’ mother is celebrating her cancer-free four years.
Davis is still suffering from the effects of her chemotherapy treatment due to pain and confusion. She often doesn’t travel far because she forgets where she is going.
However, she is still working and attends full-time school for cosmetology at the Culpeper Cosmetology Training Center.
Once a year, she needs to see an oncologist and a breast surgeon. After about a month of health check, everything is still clearly visible.
Any advice for others Davis is experiencing a fight against breast cancer?
“Raise your head and build faith.”
