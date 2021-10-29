Health
People in need of liver transplants surged 50% during the pandemic
- According to a new study, the number of people who received or were put on the waiting list for a liver transplant because of alcoholic hepatitis increased dramatically during the pandemic.
- Alcoholic hepatitis is an inflammatory condition of the liver. This is usually caused by long-term, regular heavy alcohol intake. Heavy drinking can exacerbate this condition.
- Other alcohol-related liver diseases, such as cirrhosis and liver cancer, can take years to develop.
Drinking heavy drinking during a pandemic may increase the need for liver transplants, researchers reported this week.
They found that the number of people on the liver transplant waiting list, or who had a liver transplant because of alcoholic hepatitis, was 50 percent higher than expected based on pre-pandemic trends. bottom.
When the liver processes alcohol, it produces highly toxic chemicals that can cause inflammation and damage liver cells.
If the injury is severe enough, people may need a liver transplant to survive.
Scientists don’t know why heavy drinkers develop alcoholic hepatitis and some do not.
For this study, researchers at Michigan Medicine examined the number of waiting list entries for donor liver transplants that died of alcoholic hepatitis during and before liver transplants and pandemics.
They used waiting lists and transplant data from the non-profit United Network for organ sharing from March 2020 to January 2021.
They also predict how many transplants and enrollments may have been made during the same period, based on data from a year ago.
Alcohol sales data Census Bureau Monthly retail report.
During the first 10 months of the pandemic, the number of waiting lists and liver transplants associated with alcoholic hepatitis increased by more than 50 percent compared to the expected number.
Dr. Brian LeeHepatologists and liver transplant specialists at the Keck School of Medicine at USC, who were not involved in the study, said this significant increase in the need for liver transplants was “dramatic.”
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this in the history of liver transplantation or liver disease,” he said.
The same tendency was not seen with waiting list registrations or liver transplants due to alcohol-related cirrhosis or non-alcohol-related liver conditions.
“This study [alcoholic hepatitis] It is associated with increased alcohol misuse in COVID-19 and highlights the need for public health interventions for excessive alcohol intake, “the study authors write.
Researchers in Michigan medicine have pointed out that less than 6 percent of people with severe alcoholic hepatitis are on the waiting list for liver transplants.
This means that the number of Americans with liver damage from heavy drinking during a pandemic can be much higher.
“”[Severe alcoholic hepatitis] “What we see at a serious level is far less visible than we think, and we may have missed a major problem,” Lee said.
Due to the way the new study was designed, researchers cannot certainly say that increased alcohol use during the pandemic was a direct cause of the increase in people in need of liver transplants.
However, many medical professionals are concerned about the potential impact of heavy drinking during a pandemic on people’s health.
Lee and his colleague study The Annals of Internal Medicine in July found that alcohol sales increased by 34% in the early months of the pandemic.
“The concern with the surge in alcohol sales was that this would lead to increased health-related consequences,” he said. “The end-stage liver disease and the need for liver transplantation really are the end points.”
He said the new study provides more evidence of a direct link between increased alcohol sales during a pandemic and severe liver problems.
However, the new study only looks at data up to January of this year, and the pandemic is not over yet.
Therefore, this study may only be at the forefront of a larger public health crisis.
“Our concern as a liver community is that this may just be the beginning of a pandemic alcohol-related liver disease and death wave,” Lee said.
