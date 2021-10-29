People in need of liver transplants surged 50% during the pandemic

According to a new study, the number of people who received or were put on the waiting list for a liver transplant because of alcoholic hepatitis increased dramatically during the pandemic.

Alcoholic hepatitis is an inflammatory condition of the liver. This is usually caused by long-term, regular heavy alcohol intake. Heavy drinking can exacerbate this condition.

For this study, researchers at Michigan Medicine examined the number of waiting list entries for donor liver transplants that died of alcoholic hepatitis during and before liver transplants and pandemics. They used waiting lists and transplant data from the non-profit United Network for organ sharing from March 2020 to January 2021. They also predict how many transplants and enrollments may have been made during the same period, based on data from a year ago. Alcohol sales data Census Bureau Monthly retail report. During the first 10 months of the pandemic, the number of waiting lists and liver transplants associated with alcoholic hepatitis increased by more than 50 percent compared to the expected number. Dr. Brian LeeHepatologists and liver transplant specialists at the Keck School of Medicine at USC, who were not involved in the study, said this significant increase in the need for liver transplants was “dramatic.” “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this in the history of liver transplantation or liver disease,” he said. The same tendency was not seen with waiting list registrations or liver transplants due to alcohol-related cirrhosis or non-alcohol-related liver conditions. NS study Published on the JAMA Network Open on October 26, it also found a positive link between the number of liver transplants and the registration of waiting lists and alcohol sales during a pandemic. “This study [alcoholic hepatitis] It is associated with increased alcohol misuse in COVID-19 and highlights the need for public health interventions for excessive alcohol intake, “the study authors write.