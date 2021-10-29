Regulators pave the way for NHS e-cigarette prescriptions in the UK | e-cigarettes





Electronic cigarettes may soon be prescribed to the NHS to help smokers quit smoking under a radical plan by the Minister to reduce smoking rates in the UK. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has released the latest guidance that paves the way for prescribing medicated e-cigarette products for cigarette smokers who want to quit smoking and switch to vaping instead. .. The move could make Britain the first country in the world to prescribe medicated e-cigarettes. About 64,000 people die from smoking each year. It is estimated that about 3.6 million people, or 7% of adults in the UK, use e-cigarettes. Doctors, medical leaders and health activists welcomed the move. “I’m confident this will be a game changer,” said Sir Norman Lamb, a former health minister who chaired the e-cigarette survey of the Commons Science and Technology Commission in 2018. A licensed e-cigarette that could be prescribed, he said. Professor Linda Bauld, chair of the University of Edinburgh’s Public Health Bruce and John Usher, said it was “great news.” “There is good evidence that e-cigarettes available as consumer products help smokers quit smoking, but one in three smokers in the UK hasn’t tried these devices,” she says. I did. “Smokers are concerned about the safety and misunderstanding of the relative risk of e-cigarettes compared to cigarettes. For some, cost is also perceived as a barrier. May be prescribed. The option of having an approved device reassures smokers about relative risks and also helps reach people who can’t afford e-cigarettes. “ E-cigarettes contain nicotine and are not without risk. “Liquids and vapors contain potentially harmful chemicals that are also found in cigarette smoke.” NHS says – Although these chemicals are detected at much lower levels in e-cigarettes. Public health experts have also expressed concern about vaping, especially when young people have never smoked. Tobacco companies are looking to create devices. However, expert reviews conclude that regulated e-cigarettes are less harmful than smoking. According to the Ministry of Health, medicated e-cigarettes must pass stricter safety checks. Manufacturers are now able to approach MHRA and submit their products to the same regulatory approval process as other medicines available on the NHS. If e-cigarettes are approved by MHRA, doctors can determine on a case-by-case basis whether it is appropriate to prescribe e-cigarettes so that patients can quit smoking. Dr. June Raine, Chief of MHRA, said e-cigarettes are less harmful to health than smoking, and the evidence that e-cigarettes can help people quit smoking forever is “clear.” I did. “The latest guidance on licensing requirements released today is a powerful first step towards obtaining safe and effective licensed electronic tobacco products.” NHS said the National Health Service Evaluation Organization (Nice) needs to give e-cigarettes a green light before they can be deployed in medical services. A spokeswoman added, “Unless Nice recommends the use of e-cigarettes, the NHS will not prescribe e-cigarettes.” Smoking remains a major preventable cause of premature death. Prices are at record lows in the UK, but there are still about 6.1 million smokers in the UK. Smoking rates in Blackpool (23.4%) and Kingston upon Hull (22.2%) are much higher than those in wealthy areas such as Richmond Apontems (8%), making a surprising difference across the country. E-cigarettes were the most popular aid used by smokers seeking to quit smoking in the United Kingdom in 2020. The number of e-cigarette users increased from about 700,000 in 2012 to 3.6 million in 2019, decreased to 3.2 million in 2020, and increased again in 2021. 3.6 million. Sajid Javid, Minister of Health, said: “

