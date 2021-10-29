October 28, 2021

Topsham, Maine – Governor Janet Mills received a COVID-19 booster shot today at a CVS pharmacy in Topsham’s target. The governor received the Moderna booster.

“Thank you for taking the booster shot today. It was free, quick and easy. As a result, you will be better protected from COVID.” Governor Mills said.. “Dangerous and more infectious variants of Delta have made people seriously ill and landed in hospitals, especially those who have not been vaccinated. To all eligible people in Maine, Whether it’s the first shot or the third shot, it’s a good idea to take advantage of these widely available and effective vaccines today. It may save you or someone else’s life. “

The governor received her booster after US CDC director Rochelle Walensky approved the recommendations of the US CDC Immunization Implementation Advisory Board on COVID-19 booster shots last week.

For individuals vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, the following groups are eligible for booster shots at least 6 months after the first series.

Booster shots are recommended for more than 96,000 people in Maine who have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19, and for those who are 18 years of age or older and who have been vaccinated more than two months ago.

Click here for more information on who is eligible for the COVID-19 Booster Shot..

Governor Mills received her First dose Of the Moderna vaccine on January 15, 2021 Second dose February 12, 2021.

Maine is one of the most vaccinated states in the United States. According to the US CDC, more than 70% of all residents of Maine (accounting for children under the age of 12 who are not yet vaccinated) are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Maine was the fourth state in the country to reach a milestone.

In addition, nearly 80% of Maine residents who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine (aged 12+) are fully vaccinated. Despite that progress, Maine, like other New England states, is experiencing a sustained increase in cases and hospitalizations caused by highly infectious delta mutants.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available free of charge on state-wide sites. For information on obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the following website. Maine.gov/covid19/vaccines Alternatively, call the 1-888-445-4111 community vaccination line.