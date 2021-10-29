OHA: 80% of adult Oregons receive at least one COVID-19 vaccination





63% of all inhabitants are fully vaccinated, ranking 12th in the country Portland, Oregon (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Health reported Thursday that 80% of Oregon residents over the age of 18 had been vaccinated at least once in the COVID-19 vaccination series. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2,681,267 people in Oregon are more protected from the coronavirus and are one step closer to the critical threshold of immunity, OHA said. The number and percentage of adults who received at least one CDC COVID-19 vaccine is slightly higher than the number and percentage reported on the Oregon vaccination dashboard. CDC data includes vaccinations provided through federal facilities and facilities such as the Department of Veterans Affairs. Overall, Oregon gives 68% of all residents at least one COVID-19 vaccine (children under the age of 12 are not eligible for the vaccine).State is 20thNS The percentage of residents who received at least one shot is nationwide. Oregon is fully vaccinated with 63% of all residents and ranks 12.NS Nationwide for the proportion of fully protected inhabitants, OHA said. State health officials said Oregon was encouraged to reach a threshold of at least 80% of adults initially vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. However, health experts estimate that Oregon and other states are below the level of “herd immunity” needed to eliminate the virus infection. Health professionals continue to encourage unvaccinated people to immunize. “Achieving 80% is an important milestone as it loosens COVID-19’s grip on the state. We know that vaccines work and save lives. Everything that hasn’t been vaccinated yet. It is highly recommended that people be vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccination is, very simply, the state’s best way to get out of this pandemic. ” “We have made great strides in bridging the vaccination gap between people of color and rural people,” she continued. There is fair and impartial access to the COVID-19 vaccine. ” OHA conducts state-wide intensive outreach through the Community Partner Outreach Program and Community Engagement Team to reach more people in the Color Community and participates in more than 170 community-based organizations. increase. These partnerships have led to the co-production of outreach material in 11 languages ​​and dozens of community-specific vaccine events. “We are working with community leaders in color and faith to remedy the lack of fair access to vaccines,” the bank added. “We are committed to ensuring that our health care system and vaccination efforts do a better job of eliminating long-standing health injustices, and in collaboration with the organizers. We are incorporating child-friendly services as much as possible. We know that children aged 5 to 11 will soon be vaccinated. ” “We celebrate this milestone, but we hope that the 80% vaccination rate will continue to rise to include all the Oregonians,” she said.

