Strokes can be prevented and treated, CMCH experts say





According to CMCH experts, timely recognition of stroke symptoms is essential for effective treatment by methods such as injecting thrombus-destroying drugs or removing blood clots with a stent retriever.

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Timely recognition of stroke symptoms is essential for effective treatment by methods such as injecting thrombus-destroying drugs and removing blood clots with a stent retriever, Dr. Jeyaraj DPandian said Thursday. He is the principal of Christian Medical College (CMC), Ludhiana, President of the Indian Stroke Association, and Vice President of the World Stroke Organization. He had a press conference at CMC on Thursday before the day of the World Stroke. Dr. Pandian added that India reports 180,000 rupees of stroke each year, with approximately 22% to 42% of patients dying within a month. Dr. Rajeswar, Associate Professor of Neurology. There are two types of stroke. Ischemic stroke when one of the cerebral arteries is occluded, and rupture and leakage of blood from the artery called cerebral hemorrhage. Signs and symptoms of stroke can be recognized using the following acronyms: FAST-F-one-sided sagging of the face, A-arm weakness, S-sudden speech impairment, T-stroke ready hospital Time to arrive at a professor in the Department of Neurointervention. He added that early treatment is paramount because it can reduce stroke-related disorders. “Recent advances in stroke treatment have introduced new treatments, such as removing blood clots that block the blood supply to the brain using a special stent called blood clot recovery. These treatments are now available. , Only available at CMCH’s Neuro DSA Lab, “he added. Risk factors for stroke are high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, irregular heart rhythm, excessive alcohol intake, obesity, lack of physical activity, and an unhealthy diet, said Dr. Vineet Jaison, an associate professor of neurology. Told. Stroke is preventable in 80% of cases, and screening for hypertension, blood sugar, and cholesterol is important each year. Dr. Pandian states that managing all risk factors with regular exercise and a healthy diet can help prevent stroke. Dr. William Bhatti, Director of CMC, thanked the neurology efforts. Close the story

..

