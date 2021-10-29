False claims of COVID-19 positive allowed to attend LA events

Claim: In Los Angeles, vaccinated people test positive for COVID-19 and can still attend the event.Unvaccinated people refused admission even after negative tests

Some social media users claim that unvaccinated residents of Los Angeles are bound by different standards than their vaccinated peers.

“People who are vaccinated but COVID positive can attend events in LA, etc., but those who are not vaccinated and COVID negative are rejected? This is about COVID Not. ” Text in the image Share on Instagram.

This image was rated more than 6,700 times within 3 weeks of being posted on October 7th.

The image is a screenshot from Tweet We shared the same day when more than 1,600 retweets occurred.

In replying to the tweet, the user asked, “Negative testing is no longer enough.”

However, according to the Los Angeles Ministry of Health, a negative test is sufficient for unvaccinated people to participate in public “mega-events.”

The agency also told USA TODAY that people vaccinated with COVID-19 symptoms should be immediately self-quarantined.

USA TODAY asked posters and Twitter users for comment.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 need self-quarantine

According to an Instagram post, vaccinated people can attend the event even if they test positive for COVID-19.

However, people diagnosed with COVID-19 should be quarantined themselves, regardless of vaccination status. August 26 Health Order From the Los Angeles Public Health Service.

The description of the order “diagnosed with COVID-19” includes those who have been tested positive for the virus or who suspect that their healthcare provider has COVID-19.

Barbara Ferrer, In an email to USA TODAY, the city’s director of public health confirmed that anyone who tested positive must self-quarantine. Feller said public health has been in place since the pandemic began.

The order says that people must stay in quarantine until there is no danger of spreading the virus. They can only go out to get “necessary medical care,” the order says.

Negatively test sufficient evidence for unvaccinated participants

Instagram posts address the requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated residents to attend events in the city.

Guidance for “Mega Event” This is included Indoor events with more than 1,000 participants or outdoor events with more than 10,000 people are obvious. Fully vaccinated persons must show evidence of vaccination and unvaccinated residents must show a negative test. City health guidance Published in September.

Everyone should wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status.

Feller confirmed with USA Today. Unvaccinated people can attend the event as long as they provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test date within 72 hours prior to attending the event.

She added that many event organizers have set up an on-site rapid COVID-19 testing site to accommodate participants who have not been vaccinated or gave negative test results. rice field.

USA TODAY found no evidence to support the allegation that unvaccinated people were denied admission to the event due to vaccination status. Reliable media outlets have not reported on it either.

The burden of proof of the factual allegation rests with the speaker, who made this allegation did not provide such evidence.

The author of the tweet, social media user @ 1baddiebri, Instagram post.

“My sister and I attended the concert. I wasn’t vaccinated, so I had to test my saliva and swabs to prove I was negative,” she wrote. increase. “My sister was vaccinated and all I had to do was show her vaccinated card. She may have had a COVID, but it doesn’t matter if she has that card. bottom.”

It’s unclear if she was denied entry after testing negative, as she didn’t immediately respond to USA TODAY’s comments and requests for further explanation.

Our rating: False

Based on our study, Los Angeles vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 can attend the event, but unvaccinated people can enter even after a negative test. Evaluate the claim of being rejected as false. Public health guidance in the city is intended for people who are presumed to have a positive test result or to be self-isolated and not attend public events, regardless of vaccination status. The City Public Health Service, confirmed by USA TODAY, can participate in public events even if unvaccinated residents test negative for COVID-19. There is no evidence that residents were denied attendance at the event due to vaccination status.

