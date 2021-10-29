COVID-19 infection poses greater neurological risk than vaccines







Researchers have discovered two COVID-19 vaccines, and rare neurological adverse events associated with infection of the virus itself, Nature medicine.. "The UK National Immunization (NIMS) database of COVID-19 vaccination contains data on vaccine types, dates, and doses for all people vaccinated in the UK." Martina Patone, PhD, A colleague and from the Nuffield Department of Primary Health Care Science at Oxford University in the United Kingdom wrote. "Linking NIMS to national data on mortality, hospitalization, and SARS-CoV-2 infection data at the individual patient level, initial administration of ChAdOx1nCoV-19 or BNT162b2 vaccine and neurological complications: with the acute central nervous system (CNS) demyelination events, encephalitis, meningitis and myelitis, Gillan Valley syndrome, bell paralysis, myasthenia, hemorrhagic stroke and submucosal bleeding.

“We will use the same population to investigate the association of a positive SARS-CoV-2 test as a secondary exposure with the same neurological condition,” they added. Researchers have conducted a self-administered case to examine hospitalization associated with neurological complications 28 days after the first dose of Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine (n = 20,417,752) or BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine (n = 12,134,782). We conducted a series of studies. Same as after SARS-CoV-2 positive test (n = 2,005,280). Results showed an association between Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine and increased risk Guillain-Barré Syndrome (Occidence rate ratio [IRR] = 2.9; 95% CI, 2.15 to 3.92 days 15 to 21 days after vaccination) and Bell’s palsy (IRR = 1.29; 95% CI, 1.08 to 1.56 14 to 21 days after vaccination). The BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine appeared to be associated with an increased risk of hemorrhagic stroke (IRR = 1.38; 95% CI, 1.12-1.71 15-21 days after vaccination). Results from an independent Scottish cohort confirmed a clear link between the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine and Guillain-Barré syndrome (IRR = 2.32; 95% CI, 1.08 to 5.02 days 1-28 days after vaccination). .. Patone et al. Significantly risk all neurological outcomes, including Guillain-Barré syndrome (IRR = 5.25; 95% CI, 3–9.18) within 28 days after a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. I noticed that it was expensive. They estimated 38 Guillain-Barré syndrome excess cases per 10 million people vaccinated with the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine and 145 excess cases per 10 million people after positive. SARS-CoV-2 test.. “We believe that these findings are likely to be relevant to other countries using these vaccines, and it is useful to replicate these results internationally to similarly large datasets.” Patone et al. Wrote. “Clinicians need to be aware of these rare complications, and the results of this study are of paramount importance to policy makers in assessing risk and benefit and allocating medical resources. Importantly, SARS-CoV -2 The risk of neurological adverse events after infection is far greater than the risks associated with vaccination, emphasizing the benefits of an ongoing vaccination program. “

