Britain may be the first to prescribe e-cigarettes to address smoking prevalence disparities





As Health Minister Sajid Javid welcomed the latest step in the manufacturer’s licensing process, e-cigarettes could be prescribed by the UK NHS to help people stop smoking tobacco products. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has published the latest guidance that paves the way for smokers who wish to quit smoking to prescribe medicated e-cigarette products. Manufacturers can approach MHRA to submit their products and go through the same regulatory approval process as any other drug available in medical services. This could mean that the UK will be the first country in the world to prescribe e-cigarettes approved as medical products. If the product is approved by MHRA, clinicians can determine on a case-by-case basis whether it is appropriate to prescribe e-cigarettes to NHS patients to help them quit smoking. Non-smokers and children are highly advised to use e-cigarettes. Although e-cigarettes contain nicotine and are not without risk, reviews by UK and US experts show that regulated e-cigarettes are less harmful than smoking. Medically licensed e-cigarettes must pass more stringent safety checks. Smoking remains a major preventable cause of premature death, with record low smoking rates in the UK, but there are still about 6.1 million smokers in the UK. Pole smoking rates in Blackpool (23.4%) and Kingston upon Hull (22.2%) vary significantly across the country, apart from smoking rates in wealthy areas such as Richmond Apontems (8%). .. E-cigarettes were the most popular aid used by smokers seeking to quit smoking in the United Kingdom in 2020. E-cigarettes have been shown to be very effective in helping people trying to quit smoking, with 27.2% of smokers using nicotine substitutions, compared to 18.2%. Therapeutic products such as patches and gums. Some of the highest success rates for those trying to quit are among those who use e-cigarettes to kick addictions alongside local smoking cessation services, with up to 68% succeeding in quitting smoking between 2020 and 2021. I am. Sajid Javid, Minister of Health, said: The country remains a global leader in healthcare, whether it is the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine deployment or innovative public health measures that reduce the risk of serious illness. Opening the door to NHS-approved e-cigarettes could address significant disparities in smoking rates across the country, quitting smoking no matter where people live or in any background. Useful for. “ Approximately 64,000 people died from smoking in the United Kingdom in 2019. The Department of Health Improvement Disparities (OHID) supports efforts to improve public health and enable communities across the country to achieve equal health outcomes. Reducing health inequalities, including smoking prevalence, and keeping people healthy longer is good for individuals, families, society, the economy, and the NHS. To achieve this overall ambition, OHID works at the national, regional and local levels and in collaboration with the NHS, academia, third sector, scientists, researchers and industry. The government will soon announce a new tobacco control plan and set a roadmap for achieving smokeless England by 2030.

