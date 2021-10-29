Health
Health Watchdog Nice Releases Delayed ME Guidance | ME / Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
According to the Health Watchdog, controversial treatments that encourage people with ME to gradually increase their physical activity are no longer officially recommended.
A controversial treatment called graded exercise therapy National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) For the diagnosis and management of myalgic encephalomyelitis, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome.
The long-awaited groundbreaking guidance was scheduled for August, but was put on hold due to concerns from several groups about its content. Some medical professionals are believed to have been dissatisfied with some of Nice’s recommendations.
The campaign group ME Action UK has shown that the gradual movement “harms ME to most people” and the evidence supporting its use is “poor or very poor by an independent Nice Guidelines Committee”. “.
Charities and patient groups were fighting for greater awareness of their condition as a medical illness, not for psychological problems. Graded exercise therapy (GET) increases physical activity in stages and gradually increases tolerance. The patient group claims that its use suggests that patients with ME have symptoms due to inactivity.
ME is estimated to affect approximately 250,000 people in the UK and is estimated to cost the economy billions of pounds annually. This condition includes patients experiencing mental fog, pain, and debilitating loss of energy.
It can affect anyone, including children, but it is common in women and tends to occur when people are in the mid-20s to mid-40s age group. Treatment includes graded exercise therapy, as well as medications to control pain, nausea, and sleep problems, and cognitive-behavioral therapy.
Sian Leary of ME Action UK said the failure to publish guidelines in August “has been severely damaged by graded exercise therapy” and “has a devastating blow to thousands of people with ME. I gave it. “
Nice held a roundtable meeting in London in October with experts and representatives of interested patient groups to discuss important guidelines.
The new guidelines add that ME / CFS is a complex condition without a “universal” approach to managing symptoms, and that no treatment depends on patient preference and does not represent a constant increase in activity. I have.
The guidelines state that people should be given a personalized plan that is reviewed on a regular basis. According to Nice, this is designed to help people understand energy limits and reduce the risk of excessive exercise exacerbating symptoms.
The guidelines also recommend a route to early diagnosis of patients with ME / CFS, reducing the duration of persistent symptoms before diagnosis from 4 months to 3 months.
Lady Finley, a palliative care consultant and vice chairman of the Guidelines Committee, said: People with ME / CFS need to listen, understand, and help them adapt to their lives.
“The members of the committee involved in this guideline have worked particularly hard to make care more empathetic and focused on individual needs.”
Professor Chris Ponting of the University of Edinburgh Institute for Genetic and Molecular Medicine said: “The new Nice guidelines go far beyond England and Wales to improve the lives of people with ME around the world. They improve the perception that gradual exercise often exacerbates ME symptoms.
“Nice has created these guidelines, applied rigorous methods, and paid close attention and attention to listening to highly regarded professionals and the general public. Low quality and very careful. Poor quality scientific evidence was naturally destroyed.
“Grade exercise therapy and cognitive-behavioral therapy cannot currently be offered as treatments. New guidelines support the long-standing views of many people with ME, their caregivers, and their families.”
Professor Emeritus Peter White, Professor Emeritus of Psychosomatic Medicine at Queen Mary University of London, said: Then you can help recover.
“Nice has banned graded exercise therapy, but recommends an energy management program that includes” staying within energy limits, “although a major systematic review of Cochrane found it useful. , There is little evidence that it helps. And some evidence that this is not the case. “
