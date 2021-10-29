What is an electronic cigarette? Are they safe? | Electronic cigarette

E-cigarettes are set to be prescribed to the NHS under a plan announced by the government to tackle smoking. How do these devices work, how secure are they, and what is the debate over them?

What is an electronic cigarette?

Electronic cigarettes are now a common sight. according to In smoking and health philanthropy (ASH), 7.1% of adults in the UK use e-cigarettes, which is equivalent to about 3.6 million people. These devices work by heating a liquid to produce vapor and inhaling it. This liquid usually contains not only nicotine, but also other ingredients such as propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, and fragrances. Offering a variety of styles, from what looks like a cigarette to a “pod vapor” that looks like a dictaphone and includes a “pod” with a rechargeable battery and liquid-filled tank, mouthpiece, and coil. It has been.

Are they safe?

In the UK, at least the answer is “quite”. The important point is that e-cigarettes do not produce tar or carbon monoxide. It is much safer than smoking because it can cause lung disease and cancer. And as the NHS points out, Nicotine is addictive but relatively harmless. Already used in many other products, such as nicotine patches and gums, it helps people quit smoking.

NS NHS But e-cigarettes are not completely risk-free, he says. “Liquids and vapors contain potentially harmful chemicals that are also found in cigarette smoke,” he says, but these chemicals are found at much lower levels in electronic cigarettes. increase.

E-cigarettes were not without controversy. 2019, 2,500 cases of lung disease and 55 deaths In the United States, it was related to vaping, but later revealed that it probably uses e-cigarettes containing THC and vitamin E acetate from cannabis, a chemical that gives cannabis users high prices. It is due to the people who are doing it.

Another concern is whether young people and others who have never smoked are crazy about e-cigarettes. This is a problem that has caused many US experts to oppose devices. Some experts are cautious about supporting devices, as tobacco companies are also starting to create devices.

But British experts say Smoking and vaping here are much more stringent than in the United States, given the rules regarding advertising, age, health warnings, and lowering nicotine levels in products. They say the device is an important and safe tool to help people stop smoking, which is much more dangerous.

ASH numbers suggest that less than 5% of e-cigarette users have never smoked. The largest group of e-cigarette users (64.6%) are ex-smokers. “As in the previous year, the main reasons given by ex-smokers for vaping are to help them quit smoking (36%) and prevent recurrence (20%),” said ASH. I am.

What are British experts doing about government announcements?

The move to make e-cigarettes available on the NHS is highly welcomed. Professor Alan Bouvis, Professor Emeritus of Toxicology at Imperial College London and Chairman of the British Toxicology Commission, said smokers can already buy electronic cigarettes and try to quit smoking. But he added: “Approved vaping products must meet the defined criteria set by the drug regulator MHRA, and in return will allow clinicians to prescribe to patients. This is an important step forward. . “

Professor Linda Bauld, director of public health at the University of Edinburgh’s Bruce and John Asher, said the announcement was great news, smoking remains a major preventable cause of health inequality, and smokers in the UK. Up to one-third have not tried the device.

“Smokers are concerned about safety and misunderstandings about the relative risks of e-cigarettes compared to cigarettes. For some, cost is also perceived as a barrier,” she said. “The option of having an approved device that may be prescribed also reassures smokers about relative risks and helps reach people who cannot afford e-cigarettes.”

However, Professor Peter Hajek, director of the Tobacco Addiction Research Unit at Queen Mary University of London, said there are other considerations, albeit with potential benefits. “Smokers are more likely to benefit from e-cigarettes if they can choose their favorite flavors, strengths and products, rather than being limited to licensed ones. NHS is also pleased by smokers. You don’t seem to have to pay for what you can buy at. “