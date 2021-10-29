Inexpensive antidepressants are promising for the treatment of high-risk adults with COVID-19ExBulletin





AP Inexpensive antidepressants have reduced the need for hospitalization for adults at high risk for COVID-19 in a study looking for existing drugs that can be reused to treat coronavirus. Researchers have tested pills used for depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder. This is because it is known to reduce inflammation and seems promising in small studies. They share the results with the National Institutes of Health, which publishes treatment guidelines, and want recommendations from the World Health Organization. “If WHO recommends this, it will be widely covered,” said study co-author Dr. Edward Mills of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, who said the drug is readily available to many poor countries. Added. “I hope it saves a lot of lives.” A pill called fluvoxamine costs $ 4 for a course of COVID-19 treatment. By comparison, antibody IV treatment costs about $ 2,000, and Merck’s antiviral drug for COVID-19 costs about $ 700 per course. Some experts predict that different treatments will eventually be used in combination to combat the coronavirus. Researchers have tested antidepressants in about 1,500 Brazilians who have recently been infected with the coronavirus and are at risk of serious illness due to other health problems such as diabetes. About half took antidepressants at home for 10 days and the rest took dummy pills. They were followed for four weeks to see who landed at the hospital and spent a lot of time in the emergency room when the hospital was full. In the drug group, 11% required hospitalization or long-term ER stay, compared to 16% in the dummy pill group. Results announced on Wednesday In the journal Lancet Global HealthWas so powerful that an independent expert overseeing the investigation recommended that the investigation be stopped early because the results were clear. Questions remain as to whether the best medications, low-risk patients may also benefit, and whether the pill should be combined with other treatments. In a larger project, we examined eight existing drugs to see if they could fight the pandemic virus. The project is still testing hepatitis medications, but all other medications, including metformin, hydroxychloroquine, and ivermectin, are not yet widespread. Inexpensive generics and Merck’s COVID-19 pills work in a variety of ways and “may be complementary,” said Dr. Paul Sachs of Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, who were not involved in the study. Stated. Earlier this month, Merck sought antiviral approval from US and European regulators.

