Chatbots can be an effective tool to help reduce vaccine hesitation





What if a few minutes of interaction with a chatbot could effectively address vaccine concerns?In the article published in Journal of Experimental Psychology: Applied (October 28, 2021), CNRS, INSERM, and ENS-PSL show that such an interface can actually rock vaccine repellents. Vaccine hesitation is one of the major challenges in containing the COVID-19 pandemic. Previous studies have shown that the media is not a very effective means of persuading those who hesitate through short messages broadcast on television or radio. In contrast, it is more compelling to discuss your particular concerns with a professional you trust, but it is impractical to talk face-to-face with all individuals who dislike vaccines. To overcome this problem, a team of cognitive scientists from Institut Jean-Nicod (CNRS / ENS-PSL) and Laboratoire de Neurosciences Cognitives et Computationnelles (INSERM / ENS-PSL) provided answers to 51 common questions. I have created a chatbot to serve users. About COVID-19 vaccine. Chatbots have the advantage of providing fast, personalized Q and A sessions while reaching a large number of people. The team tested chatbots with 338 individuals and compared them to the response of a control group of 305 participants who read only a short paragraph providing information about the COVID-19 vaccine. After a few minutes of interaction with chatbots, the number of participants who had a positive view of vaccination increased by 37%. After using chatbots, people became more open to vaccination. Vaccine refusal declarations have decreased by 20%. This change in attitude was negligible in the control group. It remains unclear whether the effects of chatbot interactions persist, and whether they are the same across age groups, and among the most resistant people to vaccination. Hmm. Nonetheless, this study shows that chatbots can indirectly reach a very large audience. Half of the group later tried to convince others to vaccinate, and three-quarters said they used the information provided by the chatbots to vaccinate. These findings suggest that chatbots, which are regularly updated to reflect the latest vaccine science, may be an effective tool to help reduce vaccine hesitation. sauce: Journal reference: Altay, S. , et al. (2021) The information provided by chatbots has a positive impact on the attitude and intent of the COVID-19 vaccine. Journal of Experimental Psychology Applied. doi.org/10.1037/xap0000400..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211028/Chatbot-could-be-an-effective-tool-to-help-reduce-vaccine-hesitancy.aspx

