Covid-19: Two new cases in Northland, unknown association with other cases in the region
Fiona Goodall / Getty Images
Northland DHB advised that there were two new cases in southern Kaipara. (File photo)
There is Two new Covid-19 cases It is located in the southern part of Kaipara in Northland.
The case lives in the same house, but so far there is no link Other cases in the area I found.
A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health said an investigation is underway to determine its relevance to the current outbreak.
The Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine contains 10 ingredients. Microchip is not one of them.
The pair was tested for virus on October 27 and has been quarantined under public health surveillance.
More details about where they were and if they were Place of interest Connected to them and still being investigated.
It is recommended that anyone in the affected area be tested. On weekends, three test centers will operate at Kaiwaka’s Three Furlongs, Kamo’s 20 Winger Crescent, and Kerikeri’s 1 Sammaree Pl.
Two cases will be added to the ministry’s number of cases on Saturday. They bring the number of Northland incidents to 10.
“I recommend vaccination to people in Northland who haven’t been vaccinated this weekend,” said a spokeswoman.
Was at the beginning of friday One new case of virus Announced in Northland, 118 in Auckland, 4 in Waikato and 2 in Christchurch.
The ministry said the increase in the number of cases reminded us of the infectivity of Covid-19 and Delta variants and the importance of vaccination as the best protection.
Friday’s new incident in Northland was also not unexpected They were members of the household in the case and were already quarantined..
