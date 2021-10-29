Black patients likely to have had a stroke before COVID-19 diagnosis





Hershey, PA — Black COVID-19 patients are more likely to have a stroke before diagnosis than non-black patients, Penn State University of Medicine researcher. They said this may be one explanation for why COVID-19 mortality is high in the black population. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 800,000 people in the United States suffer from stroke each year. In a previous study, researchers at Pennsylvania State University found that certain serious conditions, such as stroke, could increase the likelihood of patient death from COVID-19.In Current researchResearchers have sought to determine what these findings mean for minorities who are more likely to have a stroke. They conducted one of the first national studies to investigate racial disparities in stroke prevalence in coronavirus patients. Researchers analyzed data from more than 8,000 adults with COVID-19 who visited the emergency departments of hospitals in 35 states between December 2019 and August 2020. The majority of patients were Hispanic or black. Overall, 0.9% of COVID-19 patients had an existing diagnosis of ischemic stroke that occurs when blood flow is restricted and sufficient oxygen does not reach the brain. This form of stroke can quickly cause brain damage. The majority of stroke patients were black (50%), followed by non-Hispanic / Caucasian (29%) and Hispanic (21%) patients. After adjusting for other risk factors for stroke, such as age, gender, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, drinking, and smoking, researchers say that black patients with COVID-19 may experience a stroke before COVID-19. Was diagnosed as 3 times higher than non-black patients. “Historically, stroke rates have been consistently high among the black population,” he said. Dr. Paddy Sentongo, Associate Professor Penn State University Neural Engineering Center.. “But I didn’t expect such a very high racial disparity in the prevalence of stroke in COVID-19 patients.” The US population is 61% non-Hispanic whites, 18% Hispanics, and 13% blacks. In this analysis, 30% of COVID-19 patients who visited the hospital’s emergency room were non-Hispanic whites, 36% were Hispanics, and 34% were blacks. These findings reveal an imbalanced burden of COVID-19 cases among racial minorities. “Stroke is a risk factor for death from COVID-19,” said Sentongo, who recently graduated from a PhD in epidemiology. “Our findings may highlight the burden of stroke in black patients with COVID-19 and explain the disproportionately high COVID-19 mortality rate within this population.” Stroke rates were higher in southern states, according to researchers. The findings reveal that, with the exception of high blood pressure and diabetes, other risk factors for stroke, such as obesity and smoking, also affected race. One of the limitations of this study was the inability to establish a causal relationship between stroke and COVID-19. In addition, detailed data such as stroke mechanisms and causes and disease severity variables were not available in the database and were not analyzed. Read the full study at Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases.. Alan Rekobo from Penn State Neuroscience InstituteMatt Pelton and Djibril Ba of the Pennsylvania State Medical College also contributed to this study. Researchers have declared that there are no conflicts of interest or specific funding for this study.

