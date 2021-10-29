Oregon reports an additional 24 COVID-19-related deaths and 1,116 new cases

A breakthrough weekly report shows a four-fold higher case rate among unvaccinated people

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were 24 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, increasing the state’s death to 4,358, the Oregon Department of Health reported Thursday.

The Central Oregon Department of Health said one of the reported deaths on Thursday was a resident of Jefferson County, the 57th.

OHA also reported 1,116 new confirmed estimated cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Thursday, bringing the state to a total of 363,648.

OHA Releases Breakthrough Report on New COVID-19 Vaccine

In the latest OHA update on breakthrough cases of COVID-19 released Thursday, 72.1% of the 7,723 COVID-19 cases reported between October 17 and 23 were unvaccinated. It turns out that it happened in people.

There are 2,156 epoch-making cases, accounting for 27.9% of all cases.

The average age of breakthrough cases during that period was 48 years. Sixty-nine breakthrough cases were associated with long-term care resident, elderly living communities, or other collective long-term care facilities. There were 91 cases in people aged 12 to 17 years.

To date, there have been 35,424 breakthrough cases of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 48 years. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

“Cases of COVID-19 are much more common in unvaccinated people,” OHA said. “Reportedly, the proportion of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is now four times higher than in vaccinated people.”

To date, 4.4% of breakthrough vaccine cases have been hospitalized and 1% have died. The average age of vaccinated people was 80 years.

“Vaccination continues to be the most effective tool for reducing the spread of COVID-19,” the agency said.

The number of breakthrough cases of the vaccine identified in Oregon remains very low compared to more than 2.8 million Oregons who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, OHA said.

Weekly pediatric dashboard updates

OHA published its latest weekly magazine on Thursday Pediatric COVID-19 Case Data Dashboard Report In Oregon. The pediatric age group in this report is tailored to the expected expansion of vaccine eligibility for children aged 5 to 11 years in November.

In the most recent week’s data, the case rate was highest for people aged 5-11, followed by people aged 12-17.

Childhood case rates remain the highest among Native American / Alaska Natives, Pacific Islanders, or those identified as blacks. Native American / Alaska Native pediatric cases are currently the highest overall.

In the last week, childhood cases were 3.6 times higher among Native Americans / Alaska Natives than those identified as Caucasian.

COVID-19 hospitalization

Throughout Oregon, COVID-19 was admitted to 518 patients, 36 fewer than Wednesday. There are 123 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, three less than Wednesday.

There are 52 adult ICU beds (7% availability) out of a total of 697 and 272 adult non-ICU beds (7% availability) out of 4,139.

October 28, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of staffed beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 52 (7%) 20 (5%) 5 (6%) 10 (11%) 3 (5%) 0 (0%) 8 (14%) 6 (23%) Adult non-ICU beds available 272 (7%) 34 (2%) 19 (3%) 87 (15%) 33 (8%) 8 (16%) 51 (12%) 40 (34%)

As of early Thursday, St. Charles Bend reported 78 COVID-19 patients, eight of whom were in the ICU and three who were on mechanical ventilation. The hospital reported that 7 out of 8 ICU patients and 58 out of 78 patients were not completely vaccinated.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.

Oregon’s emergency department is under heavy burden in response to the current surge in COVID-19.you can Find the test here..

If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your health care provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Thursday that 22,564 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Wednesday. Of this total, 12,132 were administered on Wednesday: 1,249 was the first dose, 904 was the second dose, and 9,926 was the third and booster doses. The remaining 10,432, which was administered the day before, was registered in the vaccine registry on Thursday.

Oregon is currently receiving 3,273,879 Pfizer Communities, 1,971,906 Modanas, and 226,564 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 2,810,730 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,606,947 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided at COVID-19, Oregon Data dashboard Updated on Thursday.

Mobile Vaccination Unit Provides Access, Information and Support

It may look like another tour bus, but to those waiting for it, the big yellow rig is a ray of brilliance in the world that sometimes looks crazy.

The FEMA Mobile Vaccination Unit (MVU) has rounds throughout the state. vaccination Free for all eligible people. Over 100 people were vaccinated during their recent visit to Jackson County.

Vaccination is not an easy choice for everyone. Some people are frightened by incorrect information.Some are uncertain 3 vaccines Great for them, some people are afraid of needles.

“We have certainly seen many people I’m scared of needles“” Said Chris Rushing, field operations manager and FEMA liaison for the Oregon Department of Health. One woman asked, “Would you like to hold your hand while you are vaccinated?” So I held her hand. It went well. There are many such stories. And yes, there are a lot of people who want to get information, go home, think about it, and come back another day. That’s what we really want. This is so that people can make informed decisions about what is right for them. ”

If the MVU comes to your town, here’s what you need to know:

Oregon For all people over 12 years old

Vaccine is free

No ID required

No reservation required

The FEMA Mobile Vaccination Unit offers free vaccines throughout Oregon.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were Baker (2), Benton (24), Craccamus (88), Kratsop (7), Colombia (13), Couse (22), Crook (24). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (4), Deschutz (117), Douglas (53), Gilliam (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (54), Jefferson (21), Josephine (24), Klamath (62), Lake ( 4), Lane (80), Lincoln (15), Lynn (76), Marul (24), Marion (70), Morrow (7), Multnomah (119), Pork (30), Tillamook (2), Umatilla ( 32), Union (10), Wallowa (4), Wasco (22), Washington (73), Yamhill (28).

Note: More details about deaths and cases can be found in the updated news release.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

