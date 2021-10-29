Health
Oregon reports an additional 24 COVID-19-related deaths and 1,116 new cases
A breakthrough weekly report shows a four-fold higher case rate among unvaccinated people
Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were 24 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, increasing the state’s death to 4,358, the Oregon Department of Health reported Thursday.
The Central Oregon Department of Health said one of the reported deaths on Thursday was a resident of Jefferson County, the 57th.
OHA also reported 1,116 new confirmed estimated cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Thursday, bringing the state to a total of 363,648.
OHA Releases Breakthrough Report on New COVID-19 Vaccine
In the latest OHA update on breakthrough cases of COVID-19 released Thursday, 72.1% of the 7,723 COVID-19 cases reported between October 17 and 23 were unvaccinated. It turns out that it happened in people.
There are 2,156 epoch-making cases, accounting for 27.9% of all cases.
The average age of breakthrough cases during that period was 48 years. Sixty-nine breakthrough cases were associated with long-term care resident, elderly living communities, or other collective long-term care facilities. There were 91 cases in people aged 12 to 17 years.
To date, there have been 35,424 breakthrough cases of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 48 years. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.
“Cases of COVID-19 are much more common in unvaccinated people,” OHA said. “Reportedly, the proportion of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is now four times higher than in vaccinated people.”
To date, 4.4% of breakthrough vaccine cases have been hospitalized and 1% have died. The average age of vaccinated people was 80 years.
“Vaccination continues to be the most effective tool for reducing the spread of COVID-19,” the agency said.
The number of breakthrough cases of the vaccine identified in Oregon remains very low compared to more than 2.8 million Oregons who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, OHA said.
Find the latest breakthrough reports here.
Weekly pediatric dashboard updates
OHA published its latest weekly magazine on Thursday Pediatric COVID-19 Case Data Dashboard Report In Oregon. The pediatric age group in this report is tailored to the expected expansion of vaccine eligibility for children aged 5 to 11 years in November.
In the most recent week’s data, the case rate was highest for people aged 5-11, followed by people aged 12-17.
Childhood case rates remain the highest among Native American / Alaska Natives, Pacific Islanders, or those identified as blacks. Native American / Alaska Native pediatric cases are currently the highest overall.
In the last week, childhood cases were 3.6 times higher among Native Americans / Alaska Natives than those identified as Caucasian.
COVID-19 hospitalization
Throughout Oregon, COVID-19 was admitted to 518 patients, 36 fewer than Wednesday. There are 123 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, three less than Wednesday.
There are 52 adult ICU beds (7% availability) out of a total of 697 and 272 adult non-ICU beds (7% availability) out of 4,139.
|October 28, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of staffed beds available)
|State-wide
|Region 1
|Region 2
|Region 3
|Region 5
|Region 6
|Region 7
|Region 9
|Adult ICU bed available
|52 (7%)
|20 (5%)
|5 (6%)
|10 (11%)
|3 (5%)
|0 (0%)
|8 (14%)
|6 (23%)
|Adult non-ICU beds available
|272 (7%)
|34 (2%)
|19 (3%)
|87 (15%)
|33 (8%)
|8 (16%)
|51 (12%)
|40 (34%)
As of early Thursday, St. Charles Bend reported 78 COVID-19 patients, eight of whom were in the ICU and three who were on mechanical ventilation. The hospital reported that 7 out of 8 ICU patients and 58 out of 78 patients were not completely vaccinated.
The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.
Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.
Oregon’s emergency department is under heavy burden in response to the current surge in COVID-19.you can Find the test here..
If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your health care provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.
Learn more about hospital capacity...
Vaccination in Oregon
OHA reported on Thursday that 22,564 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Wednesday. Of this total, 12,132 were administered on Wednesday: 1,249 was the first dose, 904 was the second dose, and 9,926 was the third and booster doses. The remaining 10,432, which was administered the day before, was registered in the vaccine registry on Thursday.
Oregon is currently receiving 3,273,879 Pfizer Communities, 1,971,906 Modanas, and 226,564 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Thursday, 2,810,730 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,606,947 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are tentative and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data will be provided at COVID-19, Oregon Data dashboard Updated on Thursday.
Mobile Vaccination Unit Provides Access, Information and Support
It may look like another tour bus, but to those waiting for it, the big yellow rig is a ray of brilliance in the world that sometimes looks crazy.
The FEMA Mobile Vaccination Unit (MVU) has rounds throughout the state. vaccination Free for all eligible people. Over 100 people were vaccinated during their recent visit to Jackson County.
Vaccination is not an easy choice for everyone. Some people are frightened by incorrect information.Some are uncertain 3 vaccines Great for them, some people are afraid of needles.
“We have certainly seen many people I’m scared of needles“” Said Chris Rushing, field operations manager and FEMA liaison for the Oregon Department of Health. One woman asked, “Would you like to hold your hand while you are vaccinated?” So I held her hand. It went well. There are many such stories. And yes, there are a lot of people who want to get information, go home, think about it, and come back another day. That’s what we really want. This is so that people can make informed decisions about what is right for them. ”
If the MVU comes to your town, here’s what you need to know:
- Oregon For all people over 12 years old
- Vaccine is free
- No ID required
- No reservation required
To read the full text, please visit: Oregon Vaccine News..
To find a vaccine near you Get vaccinated in Oregon
The FEMA Mobile Vaccination Unit offers free vaccines throughout Oregon.
Incident and death
Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were Baker (2), Benton (24), Craccamus (88), Kratsop (7), Colombia (13), Couse (22), Crook (24). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (4), Deschutz (117), Douglas (53), Gilliam (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (54), Jefferson (21), Josephine (24), Klamath (62), Lake ( 4), Lane (80), Lincoln (15), Lynn (76), Marul (24), Marion (70), Morrow (7), Multnomah (119), Pork (30), Tillamook (2), Umatilla ( 32), Union (10), Wallowa (4), Wasco (22), Washington (73), Yamhill (28).
Note: More details about deaths and cases can be found in the updated news release.
Details of COVID-19 vaccination
For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, please visit the OHA web page (English Also Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.
Sources
2/ https://ktvz.com/news/coronavirus/2021/10/28/oregon-reports-24-more-covid-19-related-deaths-1116-new-cases/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos