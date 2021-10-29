Health
Scientists say delta mutations are not the reason for panic
Firefighter Dan Joslyn works with a critical care nurse in the intensive care unit of Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, southern England.
ADRIAN DENNIS | AFP | Getty Images
London — A recently discovered sub-mutant of the Covid-19 delta strain now accounts for 10% of new cases in the UK, but scientists say there is no reason to panic.
Known as AY.4.2, it has some concerns Infectivity can be about 10% higher Better than the original delta strain, but so far there is insufficient evidence to prove this is the case.
The subvariant, believed to have emerged in the summer in the United Kingdom, has two additional mutations that affect peaplomers, which are part of the viral structure used to invade cells. The question remains as to whether or exactly how these mutations will affect how quickly they spread.
In the last 28 days, AY.4.2 has accounted for about 10% of new Covid-19 cases, according to data from the Public Health Consortium Cog-UK. This will be the third predominant version of Covid-19 in the UK in the last four weeks, following the original Delta strain and another of its so-called substrains.
Despite the rise, UK public health officials have emphasized that AY.4.2 does not appear to cause more serious illness or reduce the effectiveness of existing vaccines so far. I am.And according to Biologist at Northumbria University, England, The mutation failed to settle in some European countries and “dropped radar in Germany and Ireland”.
Christina Pagel, director of clinical operations research at the University College London, told CNBC over the phone that the new subvariant of Delta was steadily growing in the UK and elsewhere, but it wasn’t a source of great caution. Told.
“It’s not good news in that sense because it seems to have a transmission advantage of 12% to 18% compared to Delta. The situation is a bit more difficult, but it’s not a big jump,” Pagel said. ..
“Delta has about 60 percent higher transmission rate compared to alpha, doubling every week. It’s up 1-2 percent a week. It’s much slower, so in that sense it’s like Delta. It’s not a big disaster. It will probably be gradually replaced by Delta in the coming months, but there are no signs of high vaccine resistance. [so] At this point, I don’t have to panic about it. “
However, the emergence of new mutations has raised some concerns, Pagel said. She added that if new mutations arrive in countries that are even behind the UK in the vaccination program, it will cause further problems. It also proved that the coronavirus was still mutated.
“There are many different subtypes in Delta, [but] This is the first subtype that seems to actually have an advantage over other deltas, “says Pagel. Some say Delta hit the sweet spot. Please take a closer look. Another sweet spot was found. “
Pagel called for the reintroduction of some mitigations in the UK. Almost all remaining Covid limits In July and now it has one of the highest infection rates in the world.
“If the number of cases is high, we will continue to provide opportunities for mutations,” she said. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence [the new subvariant] I came to England for a long time with very high cases. “
Importance of vaccination
David Matthews, a professor of virology at the University of Bristol, called CNBC and booster vaccination and vaccination of children could help slow down potentially faster versions of the virus, but the UK has 10 adults. He said he needed to focus on%. I was still refusing the vaccine.
“Everyone, whether vaccinated or not, will catch the virus someday,” Matthews warned. “So, the only question to ask yourself is: Do you want to see this vaccine in your immune system, trained or untrained for the fight?”
He added: “What Delta Variant does, and what AY.4.2 does, is to find unvaccinated people faster. Therefore, if unvaccinated, the time it takes for this virus to find you. Is shortened every time. It is the time for the virus to spread faster. “
Variant “Facts of Life”
Eyal Leshem, an infectious disease specialist at the Sheva Medical Center, who treats patients at the forefront of Israel, said she was not particularly worried about AY.4.2.
“AY.4.2 has been in circulation in the UK for some time and has not yet accounted for more than 10% of cases,” he said. “Delta became a fully predominant mutant within a few weeks of entry into distribution. This has not been observed in AY.4.2.”
Reshem added that the variants are “real” when it comes to highly infectious viruses.
“It is probably not possible to completely vaccinate the world’s population in a way that prevents infection for the purpose of eliminating the virus. Therefore, if variants are not created in the UK, they will be created elsewhere.” He told CNBC on the phone. ..
“I don’t think new varieties are an important consideration when deciding whether to fully open the country. I think the UK has made the right choice. [to reopen].. “
..
