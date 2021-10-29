Health
Search for people who have never obtained a COVID
Imagine being naturally resistant to SARS-CoV-2 and not having to worry about becoming infected with COVID-19 or spreading the virus. If you have this psychic power, researchers want to meet you and enroll you in their research.
As explained in the paper Nature immunology1 This month, an international team of scientists launched a global hunt for people who are genetically resistant to a pandemic virus infection. The team hopes that identifying genes that protect these individuals will not only protect people from COVID-19, but will also lead to the development of virus blockers that prevent infection.
“That’s a great idea,” says Mary Carrington, an immunogeneticist at the Frederick National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland. “It’s really wise.”
However, success is not guaranteed. In the presence of genetic resistance to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, people with this property may be “only a handful”, says Isabelle Meyts, a pediatric immunologist and physician at the Ruben Catholic University in Belgium. say. The consortium behind the effort.
“The question is how to find those people,” says Sunil Ahuja, an infectious disease specialist at the San Antonio Health Science Center at the University of Texas. “It’s very challenging. This isn’t for the timid.”
Dissonant couple
Nonetheless, the authors of the study, including Evangelos Andreacos, an immunologist at the Academy of Biological Research Foundation in Athens, say they are confident in tracking their quarry. “Even if we identify one, it will be really big,” he says.
The first step is to narrow your search to those who have been exposed to the disease for a long time without protection and who have a positive or no immune response to the virus. Of particular interest are those who share a home and bed with an infected partner — a pair known as a discordant couple.
A team of co-authors from 10 research centers around the world, from Brazil to Greece, has already recruited about 500 potential candidates who may meet these criteria. And since the paper was published in less than two weeks, an additional 600 people, including some from Russia and India, have contacted them and nominated them as candidates.
Jean-Laurent Casanova, a geneticist and co-author of the study at Rockefeller University in New York City, says the reaction was truly surprising. “I never thought that exposed and apparently uninfected people themselves would contact us.”
The goal is to secure at least 1,000 new employees. Andreakos states that he has already begun to analyze the data.
Big challenges in the future
However, Ahuja argues that researchers may be doing an almost impossible task given the difficulty of proving that candidates are highly exposed to the virus. They need to make sure that the diseased partner was shedding high doses of live virus when the couples were intimately interacting with each other.
Dissonant couples are not uncommon, but we rarely find couples that meet these criteria and are regularly tested, he says. Ahuja adds that the fact that many people are now vaccinated and may mask their genetic resistance to the virus further limits the pool of people studying.
After identifying potential candidates, researchers look for genes related to resistance and compare the genomes of individuals with those of infected people. Competitive genes are studied in cell and animal models to confirm a causal relationship to resistance and establish a mechanism of action.
Casanova’s team previously identified rare mutations that make people more sensitive Severe COVID-19But they are now shifting gear from sensitivity to resistance.
In a genetic study called Genome-Wide Association Study (GWAS), other groups scrutinize the DNA of tens of thousands of people for single-nucleotide changes that normally have weak biological effects, and how many are associated with reduction. I have identified the candidate. Susceptibility to infectious diseases.
One of these is found in the gene responsible for ABO blood group, but its protective effect is small, Carrington said, and it’s not clear how it’s given.
Mechanism of resistance
The researchers behind the new project have hypothesized the kind of resistance mechanism they may find. Most obvious, some people may not have the functional ACE2 receptor that SARS-CoV-2 uses to invade cells. Post as a preprint in one GWAS2, So not peer-reviewed, but researchers ACE2 Reduced risk of genes and infections.
This type of mechanism has previously been observed in HIV, the virus behind AIDS. Since the 1990s, Ahuja and Carrington have been involved in studies that help identify rare mutations that disable the CCR5 receptor on white blood cells and prevent HIV from invading white blood cells.
“That knowledge was really helpful,” says Carrington. It led to a class of HIV blockers, and after receiving a bone marrow transplant from a donor with two copies of the resistance gene, both were clearly released from HIV.
Other people who are resistant to SARS-CoV-2 can show a very strong immune response, especially in the cells that line the inside of the nose. According to Andreacos, some people may have mutations that increase genes that prevent the virus from replicating and repackaging into new viral particles, or degrade intracellular viral RNA. There is no such thing.
Despite future challenges, he is optimistic about discovering people who are naturally resistant. “We are confident we will find them,” he says.
