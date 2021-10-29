NHS may offer e-cigarettes to reduce smoking





E-cigarettes may be prescribed for the first time on the NHS after UK drug regulators have updated their guidance for those who wish to quit smoking. According to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), e-cigarette manufacturers are now able to submit their products through the same regulatory approval process as any other drug available through medical services. This could lead the UK to become the first country in the world to prescribe e-cigarettes approved as medical products. If the product is approved by MHRA, clinicians can determine on a case-by-case basis whether it is appropriate to prescribe e-cigarettes to NHS patients to help them quit smoking. Non-smokers and children are highly advised to use e-cigarettes. Although e-cigarettes contain nicotine and are not without risk, reviews by UK and US experts show that regulated e-cigarettes are less harmful than smoking. Medically licensed e-cigarettes must pass more stringent safety checks. Sajid Javid, Minister of Health, said: “Opening the door to NHS-approved e-cigarettes could address significant disparities in smoking rates across the country and quit smoking no matter where people live or what the background is. Helps you. “ According to UK Department of Health statistics, about 64,000 people died from smoking in the UK in 2019, but there are still about 6.1 million smokers in the UK. Deborah Arnott, chief executive officer of the health charity ASH, said smokers who are cautious about e-cigarettes are more likely to smoke if their drug license gives them peace of mind. “MHRA guidance opens the door to the day when smokers can prescribe e-cigarettes to increase their chances of successfully quitting smoking,” she said. Professor Nick Hopkinson, a Royal Brompton consultant and medical director of the UK Asthma and Lung Foundation, said: “There is already good evidence that over-the-counter e-cigarettes allow people to switch from smoking to a much safer alternative. “But the development of medically licensed e-cigarettes has provided patients and healthcare professionals with additional tools to break their dependence on smoking, backed by the peace of mind that comes from a rigorous licensing process. It will be a really important step forward. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/2021/1029/1256601-e-cigarettes-nhs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos