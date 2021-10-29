World Psoriasis Day: How Can Vitamin D Help People With Psoriasis? | Health





World Psoriasis Day 2021: psoriasis A common skin condition that causes red, itchy, scaly spots, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk, and scalp. Skin conditions can make the patient’s daily life very difficult, leading to social isolation and even increasing the risk of depression. The disease is considered incurable and inflammation is the main cause. Inflammation is the body’s natural response to external attacks such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi, and helps fight infections. “Psoriasis affects more than 260 million people in India, and its physical symptoms often lead to social discrimination, according to industry sources,” said Renu Mathani, founder of autoimmunotherapy. Dr. (DM, FNMN) said. Also read: World Psoriasis Day: Not only the skin, psoriasis can affect your heart, liver and other organs World Psoriasis Day is celebrated on October 29th each year with the aim of raising awareness of the disease and improving access to treatment. The global theme this time is #NotAlone. Recent studies have observed a significant association between low vitamin D status and psoriasis. Due to its role in the proliferation and maturation of keratinocytes, vitamin D has become an important topical treatment option in the treatment of psoriasis. “Let’s take a look at the root cause orthodontic therapy on this world psoriasis day. High doses of vitamin D therapy require time to act as a defense against autoimmunity.” Administration of vitamin D above 100,000 IU is considered a high dose. “Since ancient times, vitamin D has played an important role in leading our whole body to a healthy state. The role of vitamin D goes beyond the regulation of calcium and bone health. Low levels of vitamins D is human physical and mental health. Vitamin D deficiency is associated with a variety of health problems, including cognitive decline, depression, osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, autoimmune disease, and cancer. ” Dr. Matani said. “Active vitamin D is actually a master hormone that controls at least 200 genes in cells. Following the discovery of systemic vitamin D receptors, its role in the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases has gained momentum. It is also positioned as an important aspect of immune system function and intestinal homeostasis. Vitamin D strengthens the immune system against viruses, bacteria and other microorganisms. Vitamin D is not an optional supplement This is the need for indisputable cells, “concludes Dr. Matani. .. Follow more stories above Facebook & twitter

