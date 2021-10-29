UK Covid Pass is now valid for travel across the EU-what it means to you





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> The European Union has announced that it will officially approve it from today (October 29). NHS Covid certificate for travel. Block treats UK digital passes like its own Covid certificate. The UK has been asking the EU to accept NHS passes since the summer, and yesterday Brock said that certificates issued in the UK and the US would be accepted. sign up In our public interest bulletin-get the latest news about the coronavirus sign up In our public interest bulletin-get the latest news about the coronavirus What does that mean for a trip to the EU? Fully vaccinated UK tourists visiting EU countries with vaccinated passports can use the NHS pass instead of undergoing regular coronavirus testing. For example, the Times reports that British people going to France no longer need to convert their certificates to pass sanitary with the Tous AntiCovid app. In the Netherlands, British citizens no longer have to take the test every 24 hours to enter the venue. Which countries recognize the NHS Pass? NHS passes will be accepted in the European Union and 16 more countries outside the block. This includes Norway, Switzerland and Iceland. What happened to the Travel Red List? The UK Government removed all countries from the Covid-19 Travel Red List yesterday (October 28). This means that arrivals in England and Wales will no longer have to stay in quarantine at the hotel. Transport Minister Grant Shapps said the seven remaining countries (Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela) will be removed from 4 am on Monday, November 1. Travelers from these countries coming to the UK will no longer have to stay 11 nights at a quarantine hotel and will be in harmony with the rest of Europe. However, Mr. Chaps argued that the Red List should be stopped altogether and maintained “as a precautionary measure to protect public health.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/health/coronavirus/britains-covid-pass-now-valid-for-travel-across-eu-what-it-means-for-you-3436878

