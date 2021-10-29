Act swiftly to prevent and treat stroke

World Stroke Day is a good time to learn the signs of a stroke warning. Doctors in the DC area explain how simple acronyms can help save lives.

October 29th is known as World Stroke Day. The American Heart Association, a division of the American Heart Association, knows when to see a doctor right away because it wants you to know the importance of knowing the signs of a stroke.

A stroke, sometimes called a stroke, occurs when something blocks the blood supply to a part of the brain or a blood vessel in the brain ruptures. When this happens, parts of the brain are damaged or die.

It is the leading cause of death in the United States and the leading cause of severe disability in adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

Dr. Amie Hsia is the Medical Director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center: MedStar Washington Hospital Center In Washington, DC, she said the acronym FAST can be used to help people remember the signs and symptoms of a stroke.

NS NS Represents a face. Look for a dangling face or one side that doesn’t move, Hsia said.

NS NS Abbreviation for weapon. “We ask you to lift your arm into the air and see if it’s okay to raise one arm and if one arm is lying sideways,” Hsia said.

NS NS For speech. Is it possible that slurred speech does not turn? Are they struggling to come up with the right words?

“If they seem to have a hard time understanding what you’re saying, all of this is a potential sign of a stroke,” Hsia said.

And that NS Stroke is definitely an emergency, so it’s an abbreviation for time. “It should be an opportunity to call 911 for emergency medical care and be taken to the hospital immediately,” she said.

Not all of these warning signs are necessarily occurring together. It’s important to remember that strokes don’t always appear the same, so it can be difficult to identify someone having a stroke.

“Therefore, we use that FAST acronym to describe some of the most common symptoms. But again, not all of them occur together. Therefore, not all of them. Strokes aren’t as dramatic as they are, “Hsia said.

And how you arrive at the hospital can affect how quickly you get treatment. Hsia said that people arriving in the emergency department by ambulance are being studied to get the care and attention they need sooner.

“I understand that, even if it’s dropped off by family and friends, it’s unlikely that what’s happening to you is less important than someone arriving by ambulance,” Hsia said.

Studies show that most people call 911 in the event of a stroke emergency, but actual data show that up to 75% of people who have had a stroke first call friends and family.

According to the CDC, strokes are treatable and it is important to call 911 immediately if someone seems to have a stroke.

“The reason for emergency care is that there are treatments available, especially for obstructive stroke at this point. This treatment restores blood flow, returns the patient to a normal and independent state, and actually homes. You can get back to. As soon as possible to be with your family, “Hsia said.

These treatments include drugs that break blood clots and devices that can remove blood clots.

“The sooner a person comes to the hospital from the time symptoms are seen, the more potential treatment options we can offer will be available,” Hsia said. Stated.

According to the American Stroke Association, about 800,000 people in the United States experience a stroke each year, and one in four people worldwide experience a stroke.

“A stroke can happen to anyone of any age. And when you see someone who may be young or see them,” you know, that person can have a stroke. It doesn’t look like a person. ” That’s all wrong, because everyone can have a stroke, “Hsia said.

However, the risk of stroke increases with age, and medical problems can contribute to stroke. These include risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking and diabetes, and chronic medical problems such as arrhythmias, especially atrial fibrillation.

For more information on stroke warning signs, prevention and recovery, Visit the American Stroke Association website..

