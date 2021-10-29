China reports three more human cases of H5N6 avian influenza





Officials say three more people tested positive for H5N6 bird flu in mainland China. Experts are calling for increased surveillance as human cases increase over the past few months. A 52-year-old man in Dongguan City tested positive for H5N6 bird flu, the Guangdong Provincial Health Commission said in a statement Thursday. “Patients are currently being treated at a designated hospital in Dongguan,” the committee said. Other details about the condition of the man were not released immediately, and a statement from the Health Commission did not state how the man was infected. He said the risk of human-to-human transmission is considered low. Another case was reported in Yongzhou, Hunan Province. There, the farmers were hospitalized in crisis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a 66-year-old man became ill in late September and samples taken from backyard poultry were found to be positive for bird flu (H5). Another case involving a 58-year-old woman from Hunan was disclosed by Chinese authorities at a WHO meeting in September, according to a new report from the authorities. The woman became ill on August 28, but the incident was not generally reported. No details have been released regarding her condition. Chinese authorities provide limited information on human cases of H5N6 avian influenza, and it often takes several weeks for cases to be publicly reported by WHO. Most cases are first reported by the Hong Kong Department of Health, which closely monitors human cases. Only 52 people have been infected with H5N6 bird flu since the first confirmed case in 2014, but 20 have been reported in the last four months, and more than half of all cases have been reported this year alone. Click here for a list of all human cases so far. According to the WHO, H5N6 bird flu is known to cause serious illness in humans of all ages, killing nearly half of infected people. There were no confirmed cases of human-to-human transmission, but a 61-year-old woman who tested positive in July denied contact with live poultry. A study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in China in September identified several mutations in two recent cases of H5N6 avian influenza. “The increasing trend of human infections with the avian influenza virus has become an important public health issue that cannot be ignored,” the researchers warned. Thijs Kuiken, a professor of comparative pathology at the Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, also expressed concern about the increase in the number of cases. “This variant may be a little more infectious (to humans) … or because poultry may now be more abundant with the virus,” Kuijken said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Many people are infected. ” Earlier this month, a WHO spokesperson said increased surveillance was “urgently needed” to better understand the increasing number of human cases. A spokeswoman added that the risk of human-to-human transmission remains low because H5N6 has not acquired the ability to be persistently transmitted between humans. Meanwhile, a report from the European CDC raised concerns about the detection of the H5N6 virus using mammalian adaptive markers. “Additional reports of events infecting mammals such as seals and foxes, and sero-epidemiological evidence of infection with wild boar show evolutionary processes, including adaptation of mammals that may acquire the ability to infect humans. It’s possible, “the report said. ..

