Nurses Share Breast Cancer Journeys To Raise Awareness
Cape Town-When she was diagnosed with breast cancer and became a patient, the nurse noticed that she was on the other side of the health spectrum.
In January 2019, Raldia Jackson, 49, a nurse at Groote Schuur Hospital, a mother of two from Mitchell’s Plain, realized her worst fear when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
She had a lump in her chest in November 2018 and wasn’t thinking about anything.
However, after a biopsy revealed that it was actually cancer, doctors later decided that it was stage 3 breast cancer.
Jackson’s left breast was removed and she had to receive chemotherapy to stop the cancer from spreading further.
“When I was diagnosed, I felt like a death sentence because two of my colleagues died of breast cancer a few months ago. Did I end this? My family was called and the doctor said I had to explain my condition to them. I had stage 3 breast cancer.
“I remember going home that day and asking my daughter,’Mom, are you dying?'”
During treatment, Jackson experienced nausea and her hair began to fall out.
Then, in September 2019, doctors gave her good news that she had no cancer and needed several additional treatment sessions.
“This was terrible, very traumatic and emotional,” she explained.
I had nausea for 2 weeks after my first chemotherapy session. After the second session, my hair started to fall out.
“You will look in the mirror and ask if this is you. The days you look in the mirror will never be the same.”
“In September 2019, my doctor informed me that I had no cancer. I need to get a little more chemotherapy and radiation to prevent the cancer from recurring. Until now, I have no cancer. It worked. “
Jackson has been nursing for 25 years and works as an operations manager in the outpatient department day theater. There are 60 surgeries per week, with some removal of lumps from breast cancer patients.
Her journey gave her the inside of a day in the life of a breast cancer patient.
“This part of my work really gives me a lot of joy,” she said.
“After experiencing breast cancer, I understand what those patients are experiencing. I am very sympathetic to breast cancer patients.
“Emotionally, I can support them, and I am very patient with them.”
Alaric Jacobs, a spokesperson for Groote Schuur Hospital, said October was Breast Cancer Awareness Month and would like to raise awareness about breast cancer.
“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s about raising awareness about the effects of breast cancer and encouraging women in need as Raldia Jackson, a 49-year-old nurse at Groote Schuur Hospital who has been diagnosed with breast cancer. An annual campaign. Breast cancer in January 2019 hopes to be achieved.
“According to the South African Cancer Society, about 19.4 million women over the age of 15 are at risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer, the cancer that most affects women in South Africa.”
Jackson now encourages women to perform regular breast self-examinations and contact their doctor if anything is detected.
“If you have breast cancer, you are willing to travel and have the support system you need at home,” she said.
“Take one day at a time to accept your trip.
“Breast cancer can be defeated.”
