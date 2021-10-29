Lower influenza vaccination rates raise concerns at the US CDC — precision vaccination





Atlanta (Precision vaccination) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that initial estimates of influenza vaccine intake for children and pregnant women during the 2021-2020 influenza season are lower than during the same period last season. A reported 15% reduction in flu vaccination rates for pregnant women and a 6% reduction in children could endanger many people during this flu season. The CDC said on October 27, 2021 that this trend “may be dangerous to many people in these groups who may be at high risk of developing serious influenza complications.” “Influenza vaccine can save children’s lives.” Children under the age of 5 and children of all ages with certain chronic medical conditions are at increased risk of developing severe influenza complications. The 6 percentage point drop in children’s influenza vaccination reported from the same period last year is significant, especially as the overall child vaccination rate (59%) for the previous season fell from the 2019-2020 season (64%). I am concerned about. The CDC estimates that up to 20,000 children are hospitalized for the flu each year. Between 2019 and 2020, 199 children’s influenza deaths were reported to the CDC. This data was the most childhood death reported to the CDC during the normal influenza season, as these deaths became reportable nationwide. However, only one child died was confirmed by the CDC during the 2020-2021 flu season. However, there were more than 1,000 pneumonia-related deaths report People under the age of 17 last season. In addition, influenza is especially dangerous for pregnant women due to changes in the immune system, heart, and lungs during and after pregnancy. These changes can make women more vulnerable to influenza and its potentially serious complications. Pregnant women who get the flu are at more than twice the risk of hospitalization as non-pregnant women of childbearing age. Pregnant women at the end of September 2021 had low vaccination rates in most women’s demographics. Fortunately, as of October 15, 2021, approximately 139 million influenza vaccines have been distributed in the United States, so vaccine supply is unlikely to reduce intake. Possible reasons for vaccine reduction include, but are not limited to: Low influenza activity last season

Vaccine fatigue caused by ongoing COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Confusion about the need for this season’s flu vaccine, or the belief that the COVID-19 vaccine will prevent flu

Changes in behavior for health care. Another underreported trend is that most countries have few identified influenza samples as of late October 2021. This trend has been confirmed by the CDC and other health organizations such as WHO, ECDC, PAHO and the United Kingdom. The flu virus causes the flu disease, and COVID-19 is caused by another type of virus called the coronavirus. Therefore, influenza and COVID-19 vaccines protect against a variety of viruses, and one vaccine is not an alternative or alternative to the other. According to the CDC, everyone needs to get the latest information on recommended influenza and COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC has confirmed that it will continue to monitor estimates of the range of influenza vaccinations to see if the early signs of these lower ranges are consistent. Precision Vaccinations Publish fact-checked research-based vaccine news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.precisionvaccinations.com/reduced-flu-shot-rates-raise-concerns-us-cdc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos