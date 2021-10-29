“There’s something for everyone”: Readers on switching from cigarettes to vaping | e-cigarettes

To reduce smoking prevalence in the UK, the NHS Electronic cigarettes available on prescription To help cigarette smokers quit smoking and switch to vaping.

Four people talk about their experience using e-cigarettes and how they helped them quit smoking.

Mark Jones.

“I was a heavy smoker between the ages of 17 and 40.”

I was a heavy smoker from 17 to 40 years old. I tried to quit smoking several times and used nicotine replacement aids (chewing gum, inhalers, patches), acupuncture, hypnosis, and willpower. I had two young daughters, smokers, and were very aware of exposing them to it. Still I continued to smoke.

Nothing went wrong until I started vaping 8 years ago. I haven’t smoked a single cigarette since then. From 30 bottles a day, it quickly becomes zero. I started vaping with 18mg of nicotine and immediately reduced it to 3mg (lowest level). I think the physical act of inhaling vapors serves as an ideal alternative to smoking and tastes much better than cigarettes.

I support any initiative that helps people quit smoking, and I believe vaping is the best way for smokers to achieve this. Mark Jones, 48, works as a student recruitment manager at the University of Penarth.

“I have tried many times in the past and failed.”

Chacob.

I first tried e-cigarettes when I lived in the United States, but I didn’t use them regularly until 2015. I’m married to a smokeless Englishman, so I originally wanted to quit to avoid odors or worry about using them ashtrays or lighters. I didn’t like smoking, but it was very difficult to quit. I have tried many times in the past and failed.

I stopped coughing and stuffy nose, slowly and over time, I didn’t have to smoke much and stopped altogether in 2019. With constant worries about getting caught without cigarettes, I knew with e-cigarettes that I wouldn’t. I can’t get caught without it. I think you can reduce the anxiety of wanting to smoke. Chacob, 68, retired, Coventry

“There is something for everyone”

Neil Bradley.

About six years ago, I started e-cigarettes after being fed up with the smell, taste, and confusion associated with roll-up smoking. Also, I had wheezing in bed at night and couldn’t fall asleep. Because I use e-cigarettes, my cravings are much less than cigarettes. The initial cost is high, but I’m glad I switched.

I think so NHS They are definitely good alternatives to nicotine patches, gums and sprays, so smokers should be advised to try e-cigarettes. They take some getting used to, but the variety of tanks, batteries and pens are huge and everyone has something to find the one that suits them. And after using the e-cigarette for a while, you can slowly pull yourself away from nicotine by using a lower intensity e-liquid until you don’t use it at all. Neil Bradley, 63, unemployed, Lancashire

“We need to investigate further.”

Himaru.

I was a regular smoker until about 10 years ago, and when I was 29 I first quit “cold turkey”, but I also smoked. Nicotine patches helped with the habits and psychological relevance rooted in smoking, but not – jumping out at work, holding something, and so on.

I finally tried vaping at the age of 35 and actually accepted it. About 6 months later, I also decided to stop vaping. Even with the lowest nicotine content arc liquid, I was not satisfied with the dependence and potential long-term health effects. It was surprisingly easy to stop, but it was unfortunate to find a strong smoking urge after drinking a few cups in the pub. I smoke only once or twice this month.

Prescribing them may be a good idea, but more research needs to be done on the long-term effects of vaping. It should also be seen as a lifelong alternative to tobacco, a tapering measure rather than a transition from one dependency to another. You also need to consider the monetization of this, the industry implications it may support or create, and the messages you send to members of a particularly young and vulnerable society. Himaru, 41 years old, civil servant, London